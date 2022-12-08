AEW announced on this evening’s Rampage that Dalton Castle & The Boys will be defending the Ring of Honor Six-Man tag team titles against The Embassy (Gates of Agony & Brian Cage) at this Saturday’s Final Battle pay-per-view from Arlington, Texas.

Dallas, TEXAS! Get ready for a huge week of action with @ringofhonor Final Battle LIVE on PPV THIS SATURDAY with the special start time of 4pm ET/3pm CT at @utacollegepark in Arlington & #WinterIsComing THIS WEDNESDAY LIVE from @CulwellCenter in Garland!https://t.co/Rhs16o0rw4 pic.twitter.com/OZq3ehoziP — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 7, 2022

Check out an updated lineup below.

ROH World Title Match

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Chris Jericho (c)

Castagnoli must join The Jericho Appreciation Society if he loses.

Pure Wrestling Rules Match for the ROH Pure Title

Wheeler Yuta vs. Daniel Garcia (c)

ROH Women’s World Title Match

Athena vs. Mercedes Martinez (c)

ROH World Television Title Match

Juice Robinson vs. AEW TNT Champion Samoa Joe (c)

ROH Six Man Tag Title Match

Gates of Agony & Brian Cage vs. Dalton Castle & The Boys (c)

Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. Shane Taylor and JD Griffey