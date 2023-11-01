AEW has announced a new title match for this evening’s Dynamite from Louisville, Kentucky.

The company revealed that The Hung Bucks (Adam Page & Young Bucks) will defend their ROH Six-Man tag team titles against the Mogul Embassy (Brian Cage & Gates of Agony). The match was put together by The Embassy’s manager, Prince Nana.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR 11/1 DYNAMITE:

-Claudio vs. Orange Cassidy for the AEW International Title

-Willow Nightingale vs. Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s Title

-Hung Bucks vs. The Mogul Embassy for the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles

-Chris Jericho & Kenny Omega vs. Daddy Magic & Cool Hand Ang

-Tony Khan announcement

-We’ll hear from Adam Copeland

-Bullet Club Gold (Jay White, Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn & Colten Gunn) vs. MJF & three partners of his choosing