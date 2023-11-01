AEW has announced a new title match for this evening’s Dynamite from Louisville, Kentucky.
The company revealed that The Hung Bucks (Adam Page & Young Bucks) will defend their ROH Six-Man tag team titles against the Mogul Embassy (Brian Cage & Gates of Agony). The match was put together by The Embassy’s manager, Prince Nana.
TONIGHT on #AEWDynamite LIVE from @kfc_yumcenter at 8/7c on TBS!
The #ROH World 6-Man Tag Team Champions #HangmanAdamPage & @youngbucks will put the titles on the line against @briancagegmsi & #GatesOfAgony (@ToaLiona @thekaun) LIVE from Louisville!
UPDATED LINEUP FOR 11/1 DYNAMITE:
-Claudio vs. Orange Cassidy for the AEW International Title
-Willow Nightingale vs. Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s Title
-Hung Bucks vs. The Mogul Embassy for the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles
-Chris Jericho & Kenny Omega vs. Daddy Magic & Cool Hand Ang
-Tony Khan announcement
-We’ll hear from Adam Copeland
-Bullet Club Gold (Jay White, Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn & Colten Gunn) vs. MJF & three partners of his choosing