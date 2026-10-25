AR Fox earned a future shot at Lee Moriarty’s ROH Pure Championship during the taping held alongside Saturday’s AEW Collision. According to PWInsider, Fox and Moriarty went to a draw in a Pure title eliminator.

Isla Dawn defeated Amira Rose, while Mina Shirakawa beat Rachael Ellering in other ROH action. Zayda Steel and Deonna Purrazzo teamed to defeat Brittany Jade and Leah Knight.

Dezmond Xavier defeated Darius Martin, and Katsuyori Shibata beat Adam Priest. The taping also produced two dark matches, with Garrett Borden beating Kiran Grey and Billy Gunn teaming with Elijah Drago to defeat Aaron Solo and Griff Garrison.