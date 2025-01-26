Matches were taped for future episodes of ROH On HonorClub before the AEW Collision: Homecoming show at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday, January 25, 2025.
Featured below are quick-match spoiler results from the taping, courtesy of Ashley Colton and PWInsider.com:
* Griff Garrison & Preston Vance w/Cole Karter & Jacked Jameson defeated Eli Theseus & Gabriel Aeros.
* Lee Johnson w/EJ Nuka defeated Jon Davis (of Dark City Fight Club FIP, WWN.)
* ROH Tag Team Champion Sammy Guevara defeated Mansoor w/Mason Madden by submission. Post match both, Mason & Mansoor double team Guevara and posed over him with his ROH Tag Title.