In addition to AEW Dynamite, matches and segments were taped at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in Austin, Texas for an upcoming episode of ROH On HonorClub.

Featured below are quick-match spoiler results:

* Jael def. Vertvixen



* The Texas Outlaws (Wyatt Rhodes & Wayne Rhodes) def. Aaron Solo & Jon Cruz



* Blake Christian def. Fuego del Sol



* Dark Panther def. Gravity



* Atlantis Jr., Mascara Dorada, and Templario def. Volador Jr., Soberano Jr., and Magnus

ROH On HonorClub airs every Thursday night at 7/6c.