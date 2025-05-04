Wrestling fans in Atlantic City were not only treated to live AEW action in the form of AEW Collision on May 3, 2025, they were also given a healthy-sized dose of ROH Wrestling action.

As noted, prior to the live episode of AEW Collision on TBS and MAX on 5/3 at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey, matches were taped for a future episode of ROH On HonorClub. For those who missed it, check out the complete ROH Spoilers From 5/3 Taping Held Before AEW Collision In Atlantic City, NJ.

In an update, additional matches and segments were taped for ROH On HonorClub after the live episode of AEW Collision wrapped up on TBS and MAX on 5/3.

The following are complete quick-match spoiler results from the second half of the ROH On HonorClub taping on 5/3:

* Pure Rules: Deonna Purrazzo defeated Ashley Foxx

* Lance Archer defeated Aaron Solo

* Lee Johnson & Blake Christian defeated The Spanish Attack Team

* Shane Taylor and Lee Moriarty won a squash

* Trish Adora defeated Rachael Ellering

* Marina Shafir defeated Leila Grey

ROH On HonorClub airs every Thursday night at 7/6c.