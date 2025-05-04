Not only did Atlantic City, New Jersey get treated to live AEW action in the form of AEW Collision on May 3, 2025, they were also given a dose of ROH Wrestling action.

Prior to the live episode of AEW Collision on TBS and MAX on 5/3 at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey, matches were taped for a future episode of ROH On HonorClub.

Featured below are complete quick-match spoiler results from the ROH On HonorClub taping on 5/3:

* The Frathouse’s Grif Garrison and Cole Radrick defeated Evil Uno and Alex Reynolds from the Dark Order in a tag-team opener.

* Wheeler Yuta of The Death Riders forced Matt Mato to tap out via submission in singles action.

* Atlantis Jr. pinned Jay Lethal in the third and final match taped for ROH On HonorClub.

From there, things switched over to the live AEW Collision show.

ROH On HonorClub airs every Thursday night at 7/6c.