Wrestling fans in Detroit were not only treated to live AEW action in the form of AEW Collision on May 8, 2025, they were also given a healthy-sized dose of ROH Wrestling action.

Before and after the live episode of AEW Collision on TBS and MAX on 5/8 in Detroit, MI., matches were taped for a future episode of ROH On HonorClub.

The following are complete quick-match spoiler results from the ROH On HonorClub taping on 5/8:

* Athena defeated Rachel Armstrong. After the match, Thunder Rosa makes the save to stop Athena from beating down Armstrong.

* Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, Carlie Bravo, Shawn Dean, and Lee Moriarty) defeated four local performers

* Deonna Purrazzo defeated Marti Belle

* Marina Shafir defeated Laynie Luck

* Pure Rules: Queen Aminata defeated Allysin Kay

* Rhino and Hologram defeated The Frat House

* Rhino defeated Max Caster