Wrestling fans in Chicago, Illinois were not only treated to live AEW action in the form of AEW Dynamite on July 30, 2025, they were also given a healthy-sized dose of ROH Wrestling action.

Before the live episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS and MAX on 7/30 at the Bank Byline Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, IL., matches were taped for a future episode of ROH On HonorClub.

The following are complete quick-match spoiler results from the ROH On HonorClub taping on 7/30:

* Jay Lethal pinned Alex Zayne

* Tomohiro Ishii defeated Oro, aka former NXT star Oro Mensah

* Willie Mack pinned Gringo Loco.

It’s interesting to note that Oro is the veteran wrestler formerly known as Oro Mensah in WWE NXT. He made his surprise ROH Wrestling debut during the taping with a loss to Tomohiro Ishii after being one of the talents included in the mass WWE talent releases back in early May.

ROH airs every Thursday night on HonorClub.