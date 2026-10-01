Matches for future episodes of the weekly Ring Of Honor television show are “in the can” following the latest taping on September 30, 2026.

In addition to the live 9/30 episode of AEW Dynamite, a PAC tribute special edition, AEW also taped matches for future episodes of ROH On HonorClub at the taping at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured below are complete ROH On HonorClub spoilers from Wednesday’s taping held before the live episode of AEW Dynamite:

* AR Fox and Top Flight defeated Matt Mako, Charles Crowley and JD Ink. * Beast Mortos defeated QT Marshall.

From there, things switched over to prepare for the start of the live episode of AEW Dynamite at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max, the special PAC tribute show.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every week for live ROH On HonorClub Results coverage.