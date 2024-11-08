Ring Of Honor taped matches and segments for future episodes of ROH On HonorClub on Thursday night in Providence, Rhode Island.

Featured below are complete spoilers of the taping.

* ROH Tag Team Champions Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara defeated Jimmy Diaz and Matt Raven. After the match, Rhodes and Guevara were beaten down by The Righteous.

* Griff Garrison & Preston Vance defeated Waves ‘n’ Curls

* The Righteous defeated two enhancement talents. They challenged Rhodes and Guevara afterward. Dutch had a cowbell that he said was given to him 14 years ago by Dusty Rhodes because Dusty saw Dutch as his son.

* Katsuyori Shibata defeated Aaron Solo

* Kevin Knight defeated Serpentico

* Abadon defeated Viva Van

* Gabe Kidd defeated Angelico

* Lee Moriarty & Shane Taylor defeated JD Drake & Beef. After the match, the entire STP faction attacked Drake and Beef before they were saved by Matt Taven and Mike Bennett.

* Shingo Takagi defeated Ari Daivari

* Komander defeated Josh Woods