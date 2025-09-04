ROH Wrestling matches were taped for future episodes of ROH On HonorClub before and after the AEW Dynamite show on Wednesday night, September 3, 2025 at 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA.

Featured below are spoilers from the 8/30 taping.

* Justin Roberts is the ring announcer.



* Satnum Singh defeated CPA with a chokeslam. Short but CPA made the most of the time. The crowd got into his attempts of offense.



* Josh Woods defeated Matt Mako in a Pure Rules Match. Really good.



* Beast Mortos defeated Jordan Oliver. Entertaining.



* Hologram defeated Aaron Solo. This was a great bout.

