ROH Wrestling matches were taped for future episodes of ROH On HonorClub before and after the AEW Collision show on Saturday night, August 30, 2025 at 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA.

Featured below are spoilers from the 8/30 taping.

* Johnny TV defeated Alex Zayne after MxM Collection interfered.

* Tony Nese & Ariya Daivari defeated Serpentico & Angelico after Mark Sterling distracted the referee, allowing a debuting woman billed as their contingency plan to interfere.

* AR Fox & The Kingdom defeated The Frat House.

* Wheeler Yuta defeated John Silver.

* Deonna Purrazzo defeated Rachael Ellering in a Pure Wrestling Women’s Championship tournament bout.

* Trish Adora defeated Ashley Vox in a Pure Wrestling Women’s Championship tournament bout.

* Lance Archer & Hechicero defeated LSG & Beef.

* ROH Champion Bandido pinned Lee Johnson in a non-title Proving Ground match. Blake Christian attacked Bandido and hit him with a Lethal Injection. He stood over Bandido, holding the ROH title. Hologram, The Blue Meanie and Tomohiro Ishii made the save. Meanie gave a speech to close out the night.

ROH On HonorClub airs every Thursday night at 7/6c.

