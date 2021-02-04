Ring of Honor star Cheeseburger released a new video vignette on his personal Twitter account announcing that he will now officially be known as “The World Famous CB.” The long-time veteran also shares some background of how he came to be known as Cheeseburger, as well as how the fans have received the gimmick over the last 9 years. However he does hope to change their perception of him with this latest incarnation of his character.

CB writes, “I’ve decided, starting next week I will no longer be known as Cheeseburger. Cheeseburger has been a fun ride the last 8 years but it’s time to begin the next chapter of my career. Listen to my story here and join my new journey to greatness. Thank you.”

Check it out below.