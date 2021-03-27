During tonight’s ROH 19th Anniversary pay per view rising star Danhausen busted out the popular GTS maneuver during his Fatal-Four way bout against LSG, Brian Williams, and Eli Isom, a move that has become synonymous with former WWE champion CM Punk and originally created by NJPW’s KENTA.

Danhausen would then take to Twitter and tagged Punk thanking him for lending him the move for the evening. Punk would jokingly respond with, “You might wanna buzz the other guy because he seems sensitive about it. Fully endorsed over here though! Very kneevil.”

You can see the exchange below.

You might wanna buzz the other guy because he seems sensitive about it. Fully endorsed over here though! Very kneevil. — player/coach (@CMPunk) March 27, 2021

Despite using the GTS, Danhausen was unable to pick up the win.