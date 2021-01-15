Ring of Honor’s Kevin Eck issued the following press release announcing that top company star Shane Taylor will be the next man to challenge RUSH for the world championship at an undetermined future date. Taylor won an online fan poll by a wide margin, and ROH was quick to give the fans what they want. Check out the details below.

Shane Taylor isn’t the only one who feels he deserves an ROH World Title shot.

Taylor was the winner by a wide margin of a poll on the ROH The Experience Facebook group page that asked which top contender should challenge two-time ROH World Champion RUSH.

Honor Nation demanded it, and ROH is going to deliver it.

The Taylor-RUSH match will happen as a direct result of the fans making their voices heard. It’s what The Experience, ROH’s groundbreaking fan engagement initiative, is all about.

A date has not yet been set for the first-time-ever singles match between the two hard-hitting competitors.

Taylor is coming off a big win over two-time former ROH World Champion Jay Briscoe at Final Battle last month. RUSH, who scored a controversial victory over Brody King at Final Battle, has only been pinned once in ROH since making his debut in December 2018.