Ring of Honor issued the following press release announcing that they will be streaming last year’s Pure wrestling tournament in its entirety on the Best On The Planet channel. Details can be found below.

Ring of Honor had the pro wrestling world buzzing last year when the company returned to its roots by bringing back the Pure Championship after a 14-year absence.

Now fans can relive the rebirth of Pure wrestling as ROH presents a three-hour special showcasing the entire Pure Title Tournament on Saturday, Match 27 at 8 p.m. Eastern on ROH Best On The Planet.

Best On The Planet is ROH’s FREE 24/7 streaming channel on the Live TV section of the STIRR and PLEX apps, which are available in all major app stores.

Fans and pundits alike raved about the technical wrestling action and no-nonsense presentation of the Pure Title Tournament, which featured stars such as Jay Lethal, Dalton Castle, Jonathan Gresham and Matt Sydal, in addition to other top competitors from ROH, New Japan Pro-Wrestling and the independent scene.