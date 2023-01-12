Ring of Honor has revealed the location for their Supercard of Honor pay-per-view.

Fans who are in attendance for tonight’s AEW Dynamite from The Kia Forum in Los Angeles were treated to a graphic saying that ROH would be returning to the Kia Forum for the big event, which will take place on March 31st, 2023.

Last year’s Supercard of Honor took place from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland Texas and featured FTR winning the ROH tag titles from The Briscoes, Jonathan Gresham defeating Bandido in the main event, and much more.