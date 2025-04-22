AEW has reshuffled their upcoming schedule for TV dates and ROH special events.

The promotion issued the following press release on Tuesday morning to announce that ROH Supercard Of Honor has been moved to July 11 in Arlington, TX., and ROH Death Before Dishonor will take place on September 5 at 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA.

Also announced is the AEW Collision show set for Saturday, May 17th in Wichita, Kansas, has been canceled with fans getting a full refund.

Featured below is the complete announcement with all of the details: