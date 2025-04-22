AEW has reshuffled their upcoming schedule for TV dates and ROH special events.
The promotion issued the following press release on Tuesday morning to announce that ROH Supercard Of Honor has been moved to July 11 in Arlington, TX., and ROH Death Before Dishonor will take place on September 5 at 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA.
Also announced is the AEW Collision show set for Saturday, May 17th in Wichita, Kansas, has been canceled with fans getting a full refund.
Featured below is the complete announcement with all of the details:
AEW Beach Break Double Taping To Take Place May 14 At Hoffman Estates, Illinois
ROH Supercard Of Honor Moves To July 11 in Arlington, TX and ROH Death Before Dishonor To Take Place September 5 at 2300 Arena in Philadelphia
April 22, 2025 – All Elite Wrestling today announced updates to its existing live event schedule.
AEW Beach Break will take place Wednesday, May 14 at NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Ill. AEW Beach Break will feature a live broadcast of AEW Dynamite as well as a special taping of AEW Collision, and tickets are currently on sale via AEWTix.com and Ticketmaster.com. The AEW Collision event originally scheduled for Saturday, May 17 at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, KS has been canceled, and refunds are available at all original points of purchase.
AEW has also announced that ROH Supercard of Honor has been moved to Friday, July 11 at Esports Arena in Arlington, Texas as part of AEW All In: Texas week. Tickets for ROH Supercard of Honor are on sale now via ROHTix.com and priority seats are included as part of the All In VIP and Champion VIP packages for AEW All In: Texas. Fans purchasing those packages will receive information about redeeming their ticket at a later date. Refunds for the previously scheduled ROH Supercard Of Honor on Friday, May 2 at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. are available at all points of purchase. In addition, ROH Death Before Dishonor has been moved to 2300 Arena in Philadelphia on Friday, September 5, marking the first time since 2021 that Ring of Honor has held an event at that arena. Ticket information for ROH Death Before Dishonor will be forthcoming, and all original purchasers for the previously scheduled ROH Supercard of Honor in Atlantic City will receive an exclusive presale offer for ROH Death Before Dishonor.
Additional details on AEW Beach Break, ROH Supercard of Honor and ROH Death Before Dishonor will be available in the coming weeks. Fans interested in more information can register to become an AEW Insider by visiting allelitewrestling.com/aew-insider.
