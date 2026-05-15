The time has come for ROH Supercard Of Honor.

Ring of Honor returns this evening at Wicomico Civic Center in Salisbury, Maryland, live at 8/7c on MyAEW and HonorClub.

Advertised for the May 15, 2026 pay-per-view event are the following matches:

* ROH World Championship: Bandido (c) vs. Blake Christian

* Survival of the Fittest match for the ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena (c) vs. Maya World vs. Trish Adora vs. Yuka Sakazaki vs. Billie Starkz vs. Zayda Steel

* ROH Women’s Pure Championship: Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Diamante

* Pure Wrestling Rules Match: Nigel McGuinness vs. Josh Woods

* ROH Women’s World Television Championship: Red Velvet (c) vs. Viva Van

* ROH World Television Championship: AR Fox (c) vs. Lio Rush

* AEW National Championship: Mark Davis (c) vs. Xelhua

* ROH Pure Championship: Lee Moriarty (c) vs. Ace Austin

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for complete ROH Supercard Of Honor Results.