Ring Of Honor returns with their latest special event tonight in “The Lone Star State.”

Kicking off AEW ALL IN: Texas weekend this evening will be the ROH Supercard of Honor 2025 special event from the eSports Arena in Arlington, TX.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the July 11, 2025 show:

* The Dark Order vs. The Frat House

* ROH TV Champion Nick Wayne vs. CMLL’s Titan

* ROH Champion Bandido vs. Konosuke Takeshita

* ROH Women’s Champion Athena vs. Thunder Rosa

* ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty vs. CMLL’s Blue Panther

* ROH Tag Team Champiins Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara vs. The Infantry

Make sure to check back here tonight for live ROH Supercard of Honor 2025 results.