Ring Of Honor is live tonight!

The annual ROH Supercard Of Honor pay-per-view takes place this evening starting with the Zero Hour pre-show at 7/6c, leading into the main card at 8/7c, live from the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center in Salisbury, Maryland.

Sammy Guevara vs. Action Andretti

Visa problems are keeping Komander and Guevara’s partner The Beast Mortos in Mexico, and Sammy is unable to defend the ROH World Tag Team titles as a result. So Sammy has a singles match with Action Andretti instead.

Guevara rejected the “Code of Honor” with a middle finger. Sammy and Action exchange arm ringers and cool counters to arm ringers before Action got a couple of quick near falls. Andretti messed up Guevara’s beautiful hair, and Guevara responded with a thumb to the eye.

Andretti came back fired up, hitting a dropkick and sending Guevara to the floor with a clothesline. Andretti followed up with a pair of dives to the floor. Guevara came back with a dropkick and his own dive to the floor. Andretti knocked Guevara to the floor with a superkick, then hit another dive. Andretti tried for a springboard into the ring, but Guevara caught him with a jumping knee.

Guevara dumped Andretti with a Samoan Drop. Guevara shouted that he should be facing Bandido for the World Title tonight and I was honestly thinking the same thing. Andretti did a handspring into a cutter and both guys were down.

Andretti mounted a comeback with a series of strikes. Guevara tried to come back with a knee strike, but Andretti hit an enziguri and a handspring back elbow. Andretti went to the top, and Guevara dropped to the floor to avoid Andretti. So Andretti dropped to the apron, then spring into a an Asai moonsault.

Back in the ring, Andretti got a near fall after a springboard clothesline. Andretti went for a split-leg moonsault, but Guevara got out of the way. Andretti then hit almost like a Spanish Fly powerslam for two.

Andretti went for a springboard, but Guevara got his knees up. Guevara put Andretti on his shoulders in a torture rack, then spun him into a DDT. Guevara followed that up with the GTH and got the pinfall.

Match Result: Sammy Guevara pinned Action Andretti (11:22).

RUSH vs. LSG

I think that was his name? Anyway RUSH killed him dead with the running dropkick in the corner. RUSH might have broken his own record for shortest Ring of Honor match.

Match Result: RUSH pinned LSG (0:36).

— Shane Taylor Promotions offer an open challenge tonight to anyone but Mance Warner, Eddie Kingston and Ortiz.

Lacy Lane & Janai Kai vs. Mina Shirakawa & Queen Aminata

Shirakawa got the figure-four leg lock on Lane. Kai ran into break up and Aminata floored her with a knee. Kai caught Shirakawa with a knee, and Aminata leveled her with a headbutt. Kai and Lane caught Shirakawa with kicks. Aminata came back with a forearms on Lane and Kai, but she was eventually overwhelmed by the 2-on-1. Shirakawa made the save by hitting both her opponents with a dropkick off the top at once. Shirawaka locked Kai in a figure-four, and Aminata locked Lane in a Texas Cloverleaf. Kai was officially the one to tap out.

Match Result: Shirakawa & Aminata defeated Lane & Kai with Kai tapped out (7:38).

— Jay Lethal and Lee Johnson challenged Samoa Joe and Anthony Bowens for Collision tomorrow night. Lethal and Johnson were also confident that Blake Christian would win the ROH World Title tonight.

The Premiere Athletes (w/ Mark Sterling & Stori Denali) vs. Myron Reed & Dezmond Xavier (w/ Zachery Wentz)

Sterling was appalled that The Rascals like to partake of the “Devil’s Lettuce.”

Tony Nese started out with Xavier. Xavier caught Nese with a dropkick and then taunted him with some jumping jacks. Nese caught Reed with a double chop in the throat and the Premiere Athletes took control.

Reed dropped to the floor to go after Sterling, but this was a set up for Denali to floor him with a clothesline. Back in the ring, Ari Davari hit Xavier with a DDT. Davari dumped Xavier to the floor and all the heels took their shots at him.

Nese and Davari double-teamed Xavier in the ring. Xavier caught Davari with a hook kick and both guys were down. Reed got the tag and took on Nese, catching him with an enziguri. Nese ducked ab not but got caught with a superkick. Xavier recovered and teamed up with Reed for a slingshot neckbreaker for a near fall.

The Premiere Athletes took out Xavier with a double team DDT. Nese spun Reed into a sit-out tombstone for a near fall. Xaiver came back with an enziguri for Davari. Xavier hit Davari with a dive, Nese hit Xavier with a dive, and Reed took out Nese and Davari with his crazy over the top rope cutter on the floor.

Sterling tried to interfere, but Wentz cut him off. Denali tried to attack Wentz, but he turned that into a cutter on Sterling.

Back in the ring, Davari took out Reed with a hammerlock clothesline. Nese came off the top with a 450, and Davari followed up with a splash. He went for the cover, but Xavier broke up the pin with a twisting legdrop.

The Rascals hit Davari with a double superkick. Reed picked up Davari for a burning hammer, and Xavier came off the top rope with a stomp to drive the move home.

Match Result: Reed & Xavier defeated The Premiere Athletes with Reed pinned Davari (11:19)

During the match Global Wars: Cincinnati was announced featuring talent from ROH, CMLL and Stardom.

Supercard of Honor Main Show

Ian Riccaboni & Caprice Coleman were on commentary.

Josh Woods vs. Nigel McGuinness in a Pure Rules Match

The main card kicks off with Pure Rules action.

REFRESH THIS PAGE OFTEN FOR THE LATEST ROH SUPERCARD OF HONOR RESULTS!

(H/T to Joseph Collins and F4WOnline.com)