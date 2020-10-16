According to John Pollock of Post Wrestling, any ROH wrestlers who participated in The Collective indie wrestling event held in Indianapolis, IN would be taken off television as a precautionary measure.

After the 12-show event finished this weekend, three wrestlers who participated came forward to say they tested positive for COVID-19: AC Mack, Dan the Dad, and Cabana Man Dan. The event consisted of several top talent from every company except WWE, including AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley. ROH wrestler Danhausen did note that he tested and it was negative, but is keeping himself quarantined to be on the safe side.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline added that he was told ROH had to rewrite their upcoming taping as a result due to their own internal COVID protocol as well as the Maryland State Athletic Commission. ROH has the strictest COVID protocol of any of the companies involved. They stopped holding any new events for most of this year and only recently started airing new shows for the Pure Title Tournament.

Joe Koff’s only statement so far has been that they will continue to operate under these strict guidelines which included removing talent from the upcoming shows. “While Ring of Honor does not publicly discuss specific internal decisions, ROH is taking every measure to preserve the integrity of its rigorous health and safety protocol for the upcoming tapings,” stated Joe Koff, ROH COO.