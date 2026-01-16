ROH Wrestling will be teaming up with a couple of outside promotions for special co-promoted events in early-2026.

As noted, AEW and ROH President Tony Khan appeared on Thursday night’s episode of ROH On HonorClub alongside Athena to announce ROH x MPX Global Wars.

In related news, ROH is also teaming up with Maple Leaf Pro (MLP) out of Canada for an additional Global Wars show in March, one day before the MLP Uprising show.

Check out the official announcement with all of the details below.