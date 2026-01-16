ROH Wrestling will be teaming up with a couple of outside promotions for special co-promoted events in early-2026.
As noted, AEW and ROH President Tony Khan appeared on Thursday night’s episode of ROH On HonorClub alongside Athena to announce ROH x MPX Global Wars.
In related news, ROH is also teaming up with Maple Leaf Pro (MLP) out of Canada for an additional Global Wars show in March, one day before the MLP Uprising show.
Check out the official announcement with all of the details below.
Friday, March 27 – GLOBAL WARS and Saturday, March 28 – MLP UPRISING
Live on TrillerTV • On Demand via ROH Honor Club
Toronto, ON & Jacksonville, FL — MAPLE LEAF PRO WRESTLING (MLP) and RING OF HONOR (ROH) today announced a massive two-day Mega Event weekend in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, at St. Clair College, bringing together elite talent from All Elite Wrestling (AEW), New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW), Pro Wrestling NOAH, DDT Pro-Wrestling, Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL), and additional international partners across back-to-back nights.
GLOBAL WARS will take place Friday, March 27, and will showcase world-class competitors from MAPLE LEAF PRO and RING OF HONOR alongside international stars from across the global wrestling landscape. The event will be headlined by current AEW National Champion Ricochet, marking his first GLOBAL WARS main event appearance in Canada.
The Mega Event weekend continues Saturday, March 28 with MLP UPRISING, headlined by the international powerhouse duo The Good Brothers — Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows — fresh off their shocking return to Japan via Pro Wrestling NOAH, challenging all comers in a marquee main event.
Additional talent appearing across the two-night Mega Event weekend includes:
* Kaito Kiyomiya (Pro Wrestling NOAH)
* Daisuke Sasaki (DDT Pro)
* Máscara Dorada (CMLL)
* Bárbaro Cavernario (CMLL)
* Bishop Dyer, fka Baron Corbin
Both nights will stream LIVE worldwide on TrillerTV, with on-demand access available exclusively on ROH Honor Club following the live broadcasts.
“We are thrilled to partner Ring of Honor with MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling for GLOBAL WARS and MLP UPRISING on March 27 and March 28,” said AEW CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan. “Both events will spotlight incredible stars from around the world and deliver amazing wrestling action to fans over the course of two exciting nights.”
“Two nights, two distinct events, and championship-caliber talent across the board,” said Scott D’Amore, President of MAPLE LEAF PRO. “This Mega Event weekend showcases MAPLE LEAF PRO on the world stage while celebrating the global partnerships that define professional wrestling today.”
Tickets for both events, starting at $30, go on sale Monday January 26 at 10:00 am EST at mlpwrestling.com
ABOUT MAPLE LEAF PRO
MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling is the revival of the iconic Maple Leaf Wrestling brand, a cornerstone of professional wrestling for nearly a century. Under the leadership of renowned promoter Scott D’Amore, MAPLE LEAF PRO honors the legacy of legendary figures such as Lou Thesz, Bruno Sammartino, and Ric Flair while showcasing modern-day stars from WWE, New Japan, TNA, AEW, and beyond. Based in Ontario, Canada, MAPLE LEAF PRO builds on a legacy of greatness to shape the future of professional wrestling.
ABOUT AEW
Founded by CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan in 2019, All Elite Wrestling is a red-hot professional wrestling promotion that presents more than 100 live events a year around the world and features a world-class roster that injects new spirit, freshness and energy into the industry. AEW Dynamite airs every Wednesday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TBS and simulcasts on HBO Max, AEW Collision airs every Saturday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TNT and simulcasts on HBO Max. AEW’s multi-platform content also includes AEW Unrestricted, a weekly podcast series.