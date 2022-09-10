Tonight’s AEW Rampage from Buffalo featured a segment with ROH Television champion Samoa Joe, who returned last Sunday at the promotion’s ALL OUT pay-per-view. Joe would be interrupted by Smart Mark Sterling, Tony Nese, and former ROH Pure champion Josh Woods.

After a bit of back and forth on the microphone a challenge would be issued to Joe for next week’s Rampage, which the champ accepted. AEW later confirmed that Joe will defend the ROH TV title against Woods.

After his surprise return at the #AEWAllOut PPV, we hear from @ringofhonor World Television Champion @SamoaJoe here on #AEWRampage on @tntdrama, but Smart @MarkSterlingEsq has something to say on behalf of his clients @TonyNese and @woodsisthegoods! pic.twitter.com/xV8saJvgc9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 10, 2022

No other matchups have been announced as of yet.