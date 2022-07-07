The match is on.

It was announced on tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Rochester that Samoa Joe would be defending the Ring of Honor Television championship against Jay Lethal at the July 23rd Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view, which takes place from Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts.

This comes after months of Lethal calling out Joe since he won the gold from Minoru Suzuki on an episode of Dynamite during the Spring. Lethal, along with Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh, attacked the Samoan Submission Machine months ago backstage, and the champ has been out since.

Samoa Joe vs Jay Lethal for the ROH TV Championship at Death Before Dishonor, July 23rd! pic.twitter.com/czPH29DAiS — Denise 'Hollywood Superstar' Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) July 7, 2022

This is the first matchup announced for Death Before Dishonor.