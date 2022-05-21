The ROH World Tag Team Titles will be defended during Wednesday’s Double Or Nothing go-home edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS, which is also AEW’s third anniversary celebration.

This week’s AEW Rampage featured a backstage segment where Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero announced that they are back together full-time as Roppongi Vice. They noted that they are looking to make a statement by winning what has eluded them for years – the ROH World Tag Team Titles. RPG Vice also expressed interest in winning the AEW World Tag Team Titles, currently held by Jurassic Express, and the IWGP Tag Team Titles, currently held by Chase Owens and Bad Luck Fale. They then issued a challenge to ROH & AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR.

Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood later responded to the challenge during a backstage segment, and agreed to put their ROH World Tag Team Titles on the line next Wednesday. FTR also expressed interest in winning the AEW and IWGP titles, so they are looking to defeat RPG Vice and get one step closer to winning those titles.

Stay tuned for more on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite from the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. Below is the updated line-up, along with the backstage segments with RPG Vice and FTR from Rampage:

* AEW third anniversary celebration

* CM Punk and AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page in-ring confrontation

* FTW Champion Ricky Starks vs. Swerve Strickland vs. AEW World Tag Team Champion Jungle Boy

* ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe vs. Kyle O’Reilly in the last semi-finals match for The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament

* Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm in the next-to-last semi-finals match for The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament

* Ruby Soho vs. Kris Statlander in the last semi-finals match for The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament

* Wardlow vs. Shawn Spears in a Steel Cage match with MJF as guest referee

* FTR defends the ROH World Tag Team Titles against RPG Vice

