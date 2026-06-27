New ROH World Tag Team Champions were crowned on Friday night in Mexico.

Sammy Guevara and The Beast Mortos dropped the ROH World Tag Team Championship in the main event of CMLL’s Friday event in Mexico City, as Mistico and Mascara Dorada captured the titles to become the new champions.

The finish saw Dorada take out Guevara with a spectacular middle-rope shooting star press to the floor, leaving Mortos alone inside the ring. Mistico then capitalized by forcing Mortos to submit to La Mistica, securing the victory and the championship for Sky Team.

The title change comes just days before Forbidden Door, making the victory even more significant. Fresh off their championship win, Mistico and Dorada are set to head to San Jose for Sunday’s AEW and NJPW co-promoted pay-per-view.

At Forbidden Door, the new ROH World Tag Team Champions will immediately be tested in a three-way tag team match against The Young Bucks and the team of Shingo Takagi and Titan.

Make sure to join us here on 6/28 for live AEW Forbidden Door 2026 Results coverage.