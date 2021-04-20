Ring of Honor issued the following:

ROH Board of Directors member Maria Kanellis-Bennett announced at the 19th Anniversary pay-per-view last month that there will be a tournament this summer to crown an ROH Women’s World Champion. However, fans won’t have to wait that long to see the return of the women’s division.

Beginning April 28, ROH will present Women’s Division Wednesday on ROH’s YouTube channel. There will be a new women’s match every Wednesday at 7 p.m. Eastern featuring newcomers as well as ROH veterans.

No participants for the championship tournament have been announced, so all of the competitors in Women’s Division Wednesday matches will be out to prove that they deserve to be part of the field.