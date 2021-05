Ring of Honor’s Kevin Eck has announced in his latest update that the competitors for the 2021 Survival of the Fittest will be revealed on this week’s edition of ROH Week By Week, which airs on Tuesday at 1pm.

The promotion has not run the tournament since 2018, and was first won by Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan) back in 2004. The winner receives a future world title opportunity, which is currently held by RUSH.

Stay tuned.