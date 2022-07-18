The following press release was issued announcing that Ring of Honor will be making its debut on Bleacher Report with this Saturday’s Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view. Full details can be found below.

July 18, 2022 – Ring of Honor (ROH) will make its U.S. streaming debut on Bleacher Report with one of the hottest events of the summer – ROH: Death Before Dishonor. A proving ground for some of wrestling’s biggest stars, the highly anticipated pay-per-view event will feature multiple championship bouts live from the Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell on July 23, at 8 p.m. ET. The event will stream live in the U.S. on the Bleacher Report app, website and connected devices for $39.99. Fans can pre-order the event on Bleacher Report here.

The card for Death Before Dishonor features:

? ROH World Championship Match: Jonathan Gresham vs. Claudio Castagnoli

? ROH World TV Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Jay Lethal

? ROH Pure Championship Match: Wheeler Yuta vs. Daniel Garcia

? ROH World Tag Team Championship Match: FTR vs. The Briscoes “2 out of 3 falls”

? ROH Women’s World Championship Match: Mercedes Martinez vs. Serena Deeb

Additional matches may be announced in lead-up to Saturday.

Viewers can stream Death Before Dishonor on the B/R app (Android and iOS), Bleacher Report website or via Bleacher Report on connected devices including Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, FireTV and Xbox. Fans watching on the B/R app will be able to utilize the platform’s functionality to comment on the greatest moments from the matches in real-time with other B/R app users. The event will also be elevated through enhanced discovery features in the B/R app. Bleacher Report will also cover and amplify all the action across its #1 most engaged social channels.

Death Before Dishonor will also be available InDemand through cable and satellite TV providers. International fans can access the event via FITE and PPV.com.

Tickets to the live event can still be purchased here, and at the box office at the Tsongas Center. Tickets start at $29, plus fees.