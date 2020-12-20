Ring of Honor issued the following press release announcing that for the next 12 days they’ll be releasing some classic matchups throughout ROH history for free on Youtube as a special holiday gift to all the loyal Honor Club fans. Details can be found below.

We have a holiday gift for the best fans on the planet – it’s the 12 Days of Honor! From December 19th to 30th, we’ll be premiering 12 full matches on our YouTube channel, uncut and for free.

These matches include legendary encounters, Final Battle classics and a World Championship victory never before seen on our channel. Jay Lethal, Dalton Castle, Matt Taven, The Allure and more have dipped into the ROH archives to make sure you have plenty of entertainment this holiday season.

We start with Rhett Titus’ pick for #12DaysofHonor: The Rebellion vs Motor City Machine Guns & Donovan Dijak from Final Battle 2016!