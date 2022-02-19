ROH has confirmed that they will return to touring after Supercard of Honor XV.

ROH’s Ian Riccaboni hosted a Facebook Live chat with a ROH matchmaker earlier this week, and it was confirmed that the company will resume live events and TV tapings “shortly after” the Supercard of Honor XV pay-per-view on Friday, April 1 at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX.

Regarding Supercard of Honor, it was noted that there will be 8 matches on the card. ROH has already announced a Winner Takes All Match for the Undisputed ROH World Title with Bandido vs. Jonathan Gresham, plus a match with ROH World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes defending against opponents to be announced. The ROH matchmaker called on fans to suggest challengers for The Briscoes, but also asked fans to name which wrestlers and matches they want to see at Supercard of Honor.

The latest “Eck’s Files” column by Kevin Eck on the official ROH website notes that ROH fans will have a “huge say” in booking Supercard of Honor, and that this “unprecedented level of fan engagement will be a key component of the new era of ROH.”

Riccaboni confirmed that he and Caprice Coleman will be calling the action at Supercard of Honor.

It was also announced that a new ROH logo will be unveiled at Supercard of Honor.

On a related note, ROH is set to announce the final name for the inaugural ROH Hall of Fame Class on Monday. The current list of names for the inaugural 2022 Class includes ROH World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes, Bryan Danielson, and Samoa Joe. These wrestlers will be officially inducted on a special edition of ROH TV during the weekend of March 5.

ROH has been on a hiatus since December’s Final Battle pay-per-view, and Supercard of Honor will be their first show back. The company announced in the lead-up to Final Battle that they were taking some time off during the first quarter of this year to “work internally to reimagine” the company and return with a “new fan-focused product and provide a unique experience.”

Stay tuned for more on ROH.

