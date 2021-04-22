– ROH TV celebrates its 500th episode with a video package.

– We get a rundown of the upcoming Pure match between Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham. Lethal calls being in a match with Gresham a “life changing” experience, but puts over how dangerous Gresham can be as an opponent. Lethal says, “Jon, I love you to death. I really do. I can promise one thing, by the end of the match, the Pure title will remain in the Foundation.”

Gresham says that there is a level of responsibility to being the Pure champion that few people can handle. He puts over Lethal.

Pure Championship Match: Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Jay Lethal

The Foundation (Jonathan Gresham, Jay Lethal, Rhett Titus, and Tracey Williams) comes out as a group with all their titles. They both get a ring introduction and are mentioned as representing the Foundation. Obviously, both men shake hands and the code of honor is adhered to.

The commentators note that the Foundation traveled and trained together despite being opponents.

Several minutes is spent rolling around and reversing each other’s moves. Things start to pick up when Gresham attempts to stomp Lethal’s arm, but Lethal moves just in time. Gresham attempts to put Lethal into an armbar but Lethal reverses it into a hammerlock of his own. Lethal lifts of Gresham and drops him with a massive hammerlock suplex.

Williams and Titus cheer on both men from the outside. Gresham continues to target Lethal’s arm. Lethal attempts to fight out of a submission, but Gresham wrestles him to the mat and stretches the arm even further. Gresham goes for a pin attempt, but its only a two. Back to their feet, Gresham goes for another submission, but Lethal dodges and attempts the Lethal Combination. Gresham has it scouted and rolls him up with a small package. Lethal kicks out.

Both men get up and Lethal nails a cutter out of nowhere. He goes for a pin, but Gresham gets a foot on the rope. This is Gresham’s first rope break. Gresham rolls out of the ring, but Lethal rolls out and tosses him back inside. Lethal gets a full Boston Crab. Gresham gets to the ropes and uses his second rope break.

Lethal immediately locks in a crossface. Gresham fights hard to get to the ropes but Lethal keeps readjusting. Gresham finally grabs the bottom rope and Gresham has used his third and final rope break. Both men get up and Gresham is frustrated. Gresham dives onto Lethal and rolls him up out of nowhere for the victory.

Winner and still Pure Champion: Jonathan Gresham

– Lethal is understandably upset. Both men hug in the ring.

Match: Jay Briscoe vs Mark Briscoe

Jay muscles Mark into the corner. Jay attempts to scare Mark but it has no effect on him. Both men go for an attack but neither man can land a blow. They fight onto the outside and it cuts to commercial.

Back from commercial, Mark knocks his brother outside of the ring. Mark hits a baseball slide, followed by an elbow drop off the apron. They trade blows on the outside until Jay sends Mark flying over the barricade with a big boot.

Back inside the ring, Mark controls Jay for a majority of the match. Mark can’t keep Jay down. He goes for an Urinagi suplex but Jay fights it off. Jay goes for a move of his own, but Mark reverses it and nails the Urinagi. The brothers fight on the apron until Mark chops him off. Mark nails a diving Blockbuster neckbreaker. Marks asks for a chair but confirms to the referee that its not going to be used as a weapon. The referee allows it. Mark charges off the ropes and plans to use the chair to jump off it, but Jay sprints into the ring and nails a Spicolli driver into the chair. The referee allows it. We go to commercial.

Back from commercial, Mark his the Froggy Bow elbow drop. He only gets a 2 count. They battle in the middle of the ring. Jay hits the Jay Driller. Mark kicks out at two. Jay goes for a second Jay Driller. Mark rolls out of the ring before Jay can go for the cover. Both men are struggling to their feet. They fight outside the ring. Jay prepares the table outside the ring. Before he can put Mark through it, Mark attacks him against the barricade. Mark sets him onto the table outside and nails the Froggy Bow elbow drop through the table.

Mark barely rolls into the ring and wins via count out.

Winner: Mark Briscoe

Both men struggle to the center of the ring and hug it out.