Ring of Honor has announced 14 matches for the return of ROH TV.

The return of ROH TV will air tonight at 7pm ET via the HonorClub streaming platform at WatchROH.com. You can sign-up for the service at just $9.99 per month.

This will be the first ROH TV episode since April 15, 2022. ROH TV episodes usually air for 1 hour, but it looks like ROH TV under Tony Khan may run for two hours.

In addition to the matches announced earlier this week, ROH has announced two more bouts for tonight – Madison Rayne and Skye Blue vs. The Renegade Twins, plus Mascara Dorado vs. Ari Daivari. It was also announced that ROH Women’s World Champion Athena will be in action, as will ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta.

Tonight’s ROH TV return will be headlined by AR Fox challenging ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, plus inaugural NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr. defending against Blake Christian. AEW TNT & ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe will also be in action, but his opponent has not been announced as of this writing.

The matches for tonight’s ROH TV show were taped this past weekend at Universal Studios in Orlando, FL. You can find spoilers from the tapings here and here.

ROH has announced the following matches for tonight:

* ROH Women’s World Champion Athena will be in action

* ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta will be in action

* ROH World Television Champion & AEW TNT Champion Samoa Joe will be in action

* Eddie Kingston will be in action

* Madison Rayne and Skye Blue vs. The Renegade Twins

* Mascara Dorado vs. Ari Daivari

* Christopher Daniels vs. Rohit Raju

* The Kingdom (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett) vs. The Infantry (Carlie Bravo, Shawn Dean)

* Lady Frost vs. Willow Nightingale

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Josh Woods

* ROH World Tag Team Champion Mark Briscoe vs. Slim J

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions The Embassy (Brian Cage, Toa Liona, Kaun) vs. Joe Keys, LSG and Rex Lawless in a non-title match

* NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr. defends against Blake Christian

* ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli defends against AR Fox

