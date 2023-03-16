The third episode of ROH TV will air tonight as the road to Supercard of Honor heats up.

Tonight’s ROH TV show will feature two Proving Ground matches with ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli taking on Willie Mack, and ROH Women’s World Champion Athena taking on Hyan. Mack and Hyan will earn future title shots if they can win tonight.

Two title matches were also announced for tonight. ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta will defend against Clark Connors, while ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions The Embassy will defend against the former champions, Dalton Castle and The Boys.

Eddie Kingston will be in action tonight as he continues to chase a title match with Castagnoli, who will be watching from ringside. Rush and Dralistico will be in action against opponents to be revealed, while Mike Bennett, Silas Young, Madison Rayne, and others, will be on the show.

Tonight’s ROH TV matches were taped last month at Universal Studios in Orlando, FL. Spoilers can be found here. Below is the announced line-up for tonight:

* Rush and Dralistico will be in action

* Silas Young vs. Marcus Kross

* Madison Rayne vs. Trish Adora

* Mike Bennett vs. Dante Martin

* Eddie Kingston vs. Jeeves Kay

* Metalik and Blake Christian vs. Slim J and Ari Daivari

* Matt Sydal and Christopher Daniels vs. The Outrunners

* Proving Ground Match: ROH Women’s World Champion Athena vs. Hyan

* Proving Ground Match: ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. Willie Mack

* ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta defends against Clark Connors

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions The Embassy defend against Dalton Castle and The Boys

ROH TV airs every Thursday night at 7pm ET via the HonorClub platform at watchROH.com.

