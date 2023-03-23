Ten matches have been announced for tonight’s ROH TV episode, which will air at 7pm ET via the HonorClub platform.

Tonight’s episode will be headlined by ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe defending against Cheeseburger, who answered Joe’s Open Challenge. ROH World Tag Team Champion Mark Briscoe will also be in action tonight as he prepares to face Joe at Supercard of Honor in just over one week.

This week’s ROH TV matches were taped on February 26 at Universal Studios in Orlando, FL. You can click here for spoilers.

Below is the full announced line-up for tonight:

* Billie Starkz vs. Miranda Alize

* Skye Blue vs. Lady Frost

* Silas Young vs. Shane Taylor

* Matt Taven vs. Darius Martin

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage vs. Tony Deppen

* ROH World Tag Team Champion Mark Briscoe vs. Tony Nese

* Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal vs. Aussie Open

* Rush and Dralistico vs. Rhett Titus and Tracy Williams

* AR Fox, Metalik and Blake Christian vs. Ari Daivari, Slim J and Jeeves Kay

* ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe defends against Cheeseburger

