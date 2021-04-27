Quinn McKay runs down today’s show. We see clips of Brody King’s new faction forming and calling themselves Violence Unlimited. The team consists of Brody King, Tony Deppen, Chris Dickinson, and Homicide.

Match: “Infinite” Eli Isom vs “The Mile High Magnum” Dak Draper

Code of honor adhered to, but its a bit reluctant by both men. Both men reverse each other’s moves for several minutes until Draper shoulder blocks Isom down. Isom attempts to retaliate but he’s thrown across the ring. Draper keeps control by powering Isom around the mat.

Isom escapes a gutwrench attempt and nails an enziguri, but it doesn’t take him down. Draper staggers forward and Isom connects with a Northern Lights Suplex. Draper escapes to the outside to catch his breath, but Isom springs off the apron with a moonsault and takes him out. Isom nails a crossbody and goes for a pin, but Draper powers out before 2. Isom goes for a Full Nelson but Draper easily powers out. Draper looks surprised how easily he got out of it, but Isom responds with a slow German Suplex that drops him right on his neck. Draper and Isom get to their feet, but Draper is the first to respond with a Doctor Bomb. Isom kicks out at 2.

Magnum surprises Isom with a springboard back elbow off the middle rope, then does a kip-up back to his feet. Both men start to battle in the middle of the ring, but the bell is rang and the referee stops the match. The announcer lets us know that the 15 minute time limit has expired. Both men beg the referee for 5 more minutes.

The referee allows for 5 more minutes but just before the bell is rang, the lights go out. After a short pause, the lights come back on and Dalton Castle is on stage. He starts dancing his way to the ring with backup dancers. Castle grabs the microphone and assures them that he’s not there to fight. He commands his backup dancers to help him on stage, and they allow him to walk on top of them to get inside. Castle tells Draper and Isom that they have incredible potential. He tells Draper that he sees something inside of him that he likes. He tells Isom that sees something inside of him that… he doesn’t. Then he knees him with a low-blow. Draper thinks its hilarious. Castle asked him if he liked that and Draper is excited. He goes to hand Isom a participation ribbon, but Castle knees him too. Castle’s music hits and he struts his way to the back.

No winner

We get a promo from Violence Unlimited. Homicide says they don’t like each other, but they love violence. Chris Dickinson says they are the past, present and future of ROH. Tony says they’re the baddest team. Brody King steps forward and says they’re underappreciated and undervalued. They are Violence Unlimited. They don’t want the crown. They want LFI’s head.

We see clips from the Week by Week online exclusive match between Beer City Bruiser and Joe Keys. To end the match, Beer City hits a DDT for the victory. Three members of the ROH dojo come down to check on Joe Keys, one of which was Ken Dixon. They corner Beer City and yell at him for the way he attacked Keys, but while their guard was down, Dixon turned on the others. Beer City and Dixon cleared house and drank more beers.

Backstage, Beer City says this wasn’t planned. He just ordered some beers, and Dixon picked up the tab. Dixon warned everyone that he didn’t fit in with the ROH Dojo. McKay says they smell like a brewery and they thank her.

Bateman makes his entrance with Vita VonStarr and Dutch. We get a picture in picture view of Matt Taven and Vincent’s violent backstage scuffle at the 19th Anniversary special. Bateman grabs and microphone and says that even though Vincent isn’t there, doesn’t mean he isn’t still controlling things. VonStarr reads a note from him and ends with “dig what I’m saying, man?” Their music hit and they make their exit. Very short and to the point.

LFI cut a promo backstage responding to Violence Unlimited. RUSH puts himself over and big leagues Violence Unlimited.

Match: VLNCE UNLTD vs LFI

The match breaks down into chaos before the bell even rings. All six men spill throughout the ring and the bell rings. On the outside of the ring, RUSH is strangling Brody King with a camera cord. We cut to commercial.

Back from the commercial, we’re shown what we missed. RUSH teases Dickinson with the Bull’s Horn, but kicks him in the corner instead.

Back to the present, Kenny King and Chris Dickinson are the legal men. Dickinson tags in Brody, who runs over everyone. He nails a big corner body splash onto RUSH and Kenny. More chaos ensues. LFI get Dickinson alone in the ring and triple team him around the ring.

The match is thrown out when Brody nails La Bestia Del Ring with a chair to the back. Brody stomps away at Bestia outside the ring until RUSH grabs the chair himself and nails Brody from behind. La Bestia and RUSH throw Brody into the entrance barricade and it collapses. RUSH goes to attack more with the chair, but from behind The Foundation attacks LFI. The Foundation then starts attacking Violence Unlimited.

Winners Via DQ: LFI

We get a video package promoting Tony Deppen and Hot Sauce Tracy Williams to end the show.