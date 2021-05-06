Quinn McKay welcomes us to ROH TV by running down this week’s card. She informs us that she won’t be hosting next week because she’ll be in a match with Angelina Love.

Match: Flamita vs Bandido

During his entrance, we get a backstage interview with Flamita where he warns Bandido that he’s playing with fire. McKay says that means Bandido is about to get burned. Bandido has a backstage interview during his entrance as well, but his is a lot more positive. He says that both he and Flamita have some frustrations to get out in the ring, but afterwards, they will still be friends.

As soon as the bell rings, both men charge to the center and trade punches. Both me reverse each other’s moves until Flamita stops the sequence and stares Bandido down. He’s amused at how hard Bandido is trying. Flamito taunts him some more, then charges at Bandido with a running dropkick. Bandido goes crashing to the outside. Flamita launches to the outside of the ring with a suicide dive and connects. Flamita is kicking around Bandido on the floor as we go to commercial.

Back from break, we see clips of what we missed. Flamita had attacked Bandido’s shoulder. Bandido swings around Flamito 5 times before landing a head scissors that sends Flamita to the outside. Bandido goes of the top rope and connects, but Bandido is grabbing his shoulder in pain.

Bandido now controls the match. Flamita’s leg gets hurt. He attempts to fight back with a low kick, but it had no impact. Bandido tosses him outside the ring. He rolls out to the floor, but Flamita flings him into the barricade. Flamita racks him on the barricade and then laughs as Bandido struggles. They both stand on the barricade and trade punches until Bandido leaps up and hits a hurricanrana that sends both men to the floor.

Referee Todd Sinclair starts counting to 20. As soon as he hits 19, both men slide into the ring and the count is stopped. We go to another commercial. (Ric Flair promoting car insurance.)

Back from the break, both men are trading blows. Bandido dodges a punch and executes a flawless crucifix driver, but only gets a two. Flamita kicks Bandido in the head, then quickly goes off the turnbuckle with a 450 Splash. He gets a close 2-count.

Flamita attempts a muscle buster, but Bandido escapes and locks in a side knee bar. Flamita punches his way free. They trade punches in the middle of the ring, but Flamita gets the upperhand. Flamita challenges Bandido to try it again. He does, but Flamita hits a superkick. Bandido responds with a pump kick, then a pop-up Diamond Cutter. Bandido goes off the ropes, but Flamita hits a second superkick that leaves both men down.

Once recovered, Bandido and Flamita fight on the top of the turnbuckle. Flamita attempts a sunset powerbomb, but Bandido fights out. Bandido nails the X-Knee, but it takes out Todd Sinclair in the process. While the referee is out, Flamita hits a lowblow then covers Bandido by stepping on his face.

Winner: Flamita

After the match, Flamita celebrates on the turnbuckle, then leaves the ring after stepping on Bandido’s face.

Match: Beer City Bruiser and Ken Dixon vs. The OGK (Matt Taven, Mike Bennet)

Brian Milonas is on commentary. He says he’s disappointed that Beer City Bruiser has essentially replaced him. During the OGK entrance, we see Mike Bennet attempting to calm down Matt Taven. Taven is still pretty irritated at Bruiser for hitting him with a beer bottle.

Bruiser and Dixon offer their hands to shake, but the OGK is reluctant due to their bad blood. Out of nowhere, Dixon punches Taven and the match begins.

After a series of missed moves, Taven dropkicks Dixon. They trade pin reversals until the OGK double team Dixon on the apron. The ODK have the upperhand until Bennet’s ankle twists and he trips into the ropes. Beer City knocks Bennet down and taunts Taven by shouting “I’m The Beer City Bruiser!” Taven says he looks stupid as we cut to commercial.

Back from break, Bruiser and Dixon kept control of Bennet in the ring during the commercials. Bennet dodges a clothesline and nails a Death Valley Driver. He attempts to crawl over to Taven, but Bruiser elbow drops him. Bruiser drags a beaten Dixon back to their corner and tags himself in. While he berates Dixon for making a rookie mistake, Bennet successfully tags in Taven.

Taven enters with the hot tag and takes out both men. Taven does a Russian legsweep and looks towards the camera with a “now I’m Matt Taven!” Taven tries to roll up Bruiser, but Bruiser attempts to sit on Taven. Taven rolls out of the way just in time. While Bruiser is sitting in pain from missing, Taven nails a shining wizard. Taven tags in Bennet.

The OGK double team Bruiser. Dixon waits until Bruiser is completely down before he enters the ring to help. The OGK quickly dispose of him. Bruiser does a pumphandle slam that folds Taven in half. Bruiser tags in Dixon who enters the ring and knocks Bennet off the apron and powerslams Taven. He pins him, but before referee Todd Sinclair could count to three, Dixon picks Taven’s shoulders off the mat. He shakes his head and says he’s not done yet. Dixon tells Bruiser he’s going to use his best move. Dixon picks up Taven onto his shoulders, but Taven tags in Bennet behind Dixon’s back. They quickly double team Dixon and cover him for the three count.

Winners: The OGK

While Bruiser berates Dixon for being cocky, Taven sneaks up behind and smashes a beer bottle over Bruiser’s head. As they leave the ring, Brian Milonas confronts the OGK. They brush him off. Milonas heads inside the ring and helps Bruiser up to his feet. He tells Bruiser that he was right all along. He turns around and beats Dixon down while Bruiser smiles. The Bouncers celebrate and are reunited.

ROH World Television Championship: “Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams (c) vs. Tony Deppen

Tony Deppen is out first. Second, Tracy Williams makes his entrance. He’s accompanied by the Foundation (Jonathan Gresham, Jay Lethal, Rhett Titus) but they stay on the stage to support him.

Williams offers his hand to Deppen. Deppen is reluctant to shake it, but Williams reminds him this is about honor. Deppen shakes it, but doesn’t release and then two go nose-to-nose. Deppen shoves him to his corner and the bell rings. They trade blows in the center of the ring, but neither men go down. Williams gets fired up and blasts Deppen with fists and kicks that send Deppen to the corner. Deppen escapes a pin attempt and does a double stomp on Williams’ neck as we go to commercial.

Back from commercial, they exchange chops on the apron. Deppen knocks Williams off with an enziguri. Deppen nails a suicide dive and takes him out. Back inside the ring, Deppen goes off the turnbuckle with a high cross body, then begins kicking at Williams’ neck. They battle up the turnbuckle, but Williams hits a DDT onto the top turnbuckle, jumps off and applies a crossface. Deppen struggles but makes it to the ropes and the move is broken. Deppen tries to leapfrog Williams, but Williams catches him on his shoulders and does a Death Valley Driver into a pin. Deppen kicks out just before two.

Deppen fights back and reverses a suplex attempt into a submission. Deppen is trying to take out Williams’ shoulder, but he makes it to the ropes and the hold is broken. Williams blocks a pumpkick and hits Deppen with a spike piledriver. Referee Todd Sinclair does count to three, but Deppen’s foot is on the rope and Sinclair declares that the count was only a 2. Williams is fired up once again and lays into Deppen with punches and kicks to the face. He goes for a discus clothesline, but Deppen ducks it and slides into a crucifix pin for the win.

Winner and NEW ROH World Television Champion: Tony Deppen

Violence Unlimited run down to celebrate with the new television champion as Williams remains frustrated in the ring.