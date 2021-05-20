– Ian Riccaboni introduces us to ROH TV. He’s filling in for Quinn McKay who is still recovering from last week’s match. She’ll be back next week. We see a rundown of today’s show which is main evented by Josh “The Goods Woods” versus Silas Young.

Match: Ranking Battle Royal

Dalton Castle is on commentary. PCO and Mike Bennett get their own entrances while everyone else is already out. As Bennett is making his way out, Bateman attacks him from behind. The bell rings and everyone enters the ring. Chaos ensues.

Bennett starts to get the upperhand on Bateman until newcomer Dutch comes out of nowhere and plants him with a Big Boss Slam. Bateman and Dutch attempt to drag Bennett to the back, but ROH personnel stop them. Chaos is still in the ring as we go to commercial.

Back from break, Matt Taven is helping Bennett to the back. Dixon is eliminated. Ryan Mooney is eliminated. PCO and Mark Briscoe come face to face in the middle of the ring, but Danhausen comes out of nowhere and attempts to double chokeslam them both. They easily toss him to the outside.

Outside the ring, Danhausen puts on El Generico (Sami Zayn’s) old mask and re-enters the Battle Royal. He’s once again disposed of quickly. He’s eliminatedhausen.

Off camera several wrestlers are eliminated. Cheeseburger is eliminated. Mark Briscoe is eliminated. PCO malfunctions. He hits a suicide dive to the outside. He rolls back in the ring hits a t-bone suplex on LSG. Sledge clears the ring and marches up to PCO’s face. He challenges him to attack. PCO and Sledge trade blows. Sledge grabs PCO’s neck for a chokeslam; PCO retaliates by doing the same. PCO and Sledge are eliminated from behind by Joe Keys and LSG.

Winners: LSG and Joe Keys

LSG and Joe Keys will face each other on a future ROH TV episode. They shake hands as PCO recovers outside the ring.

6-Man Tag Team Match: Primal Fear vs. Shane Taylor Promotions

During each of their entrances, there is a picture in picture of both teams cutting a promo backstage. Both teams say tonight is their night to make a name for themselves. Code of Honor is adhered to, but Shane Taylor thinks its funny.

Moses and Omen are the legal men. They trade offense until Omen tags in Hodder. Moses tags in Kaun. Kaun immediately takes down Hodder. Hodder tags in Soriano. Soriano talks trash to Shane Taylor and says he wants him. Kaun tags in Shane Taylor.

Taylor powers Soriano around the ring. Soriano slaps Taylor in the corner and calls him the “Baddest Chump.” Taylor responds by clocking him in the face. We go to commercial.

Back from commercial, Taylor is beating Soriano around the ring. Soriano dodges a cannonball attempt and tags in Hodder. The two double team Taylor. Soriano gets tagged back in and starts stomping Taylor in the corner. Primal Fear trade tags and taking advantage of the numbers advantage against Taylor. Shane Taylor gets a desperate clothesline that takes out Soriano. Both men get to their corner tag in their partners.

Moses and Omen are the legal men once again. Moses tries to hit a cannonball onto all three members of Primal Fear, but they scatter at the last second causing him to bomb flat on the floor.

Back inside the ring, Primal Fear double team Kaun. They spear him and go for the pin, but he kicks out just before 3. Moses disposes of Omen over the barricade and onto the concrete. SOS hit the “Victory Lap” finisher for the pinfall.

Winners: Shane Taylor Promotions

After the match, Shane Taylor Promotions hold their titles in the ring to celebrate. We go to commercial.

– We get a promo from Silas Young about betraying Josh Woods. He says that Woods was selfish despite everything Young has done for him. Young says that’s fine, because every man can make their own decisions, but every decision has consequences. He’s going to teach Woods one last lesson.

Woods is pacing backstage for an interview. He’s very flustered. The interviewer asks Woods for his thoughts on Young. Woods stares off into the void thinking the question over. After about 30 seconds of this, Woods shakes his head and walks off.

Match: Josh “The Goods” Wood vs Silas Young

Josh Woods gets a new entrance with the tagline “Technical Beast.” Halfway down the ramp, Silas Young comes from out of nowhere and attacks from behind.

The Last Real Man In Professional Wrestling continues his attack on the outside until Woods whips him into the barricade. We go to commercial.

Back from commercial, the bell rings and they’re off. Woods tries to go on the offensive but Young fought his way out of several moves. Young plants Woods down on the mat and taunts him. He demands, “Let’s see what you got.” Young continues the assault with a double stomp onto his abdomen. Woods tries to fight back, but Young ducks a clothesline and hits a Codebreaker.

Young applies a rear naked chokehold with a body scissors. Young releases the hold. Woods tries to fight back once again, but grabs his back in pain. Young declares, “That’s what I thought” and knocks Woods back down with a Big Boot. We go to commercial.

Back from commercial, Young has Woods in a stretch hold. Woods fights out and applies a stretch of his own. Young fights out as well, but Woods hiptosses him with every bit of energy he has. It took a lot out of him. Woods drives Young into the corner with a corkscrew brainbuster into the turnbuckle. The referee begins a 10-count.

Woods gets a burst of energy and nails a butterfly suplex. He tries a pin but only gets a 1 count. Woods nails a knee into Young’s back and hits a German Suplex. Woods and Young trade attacks. Young hits an anarchist suplex and a pin, but only gets a 2.

Young talks more trash, but Woods goes for an O’Connor Roll. Young reverses it into a roll-up pin, but Woods kicks out. Woods reverses a hiptoss off the apron into an armbar in the middle of the ring. Young has nowhere to go, but uses the ropes to leverage Woods into a pin for the win.

Winner: Silas Young

After the match, Silas Young talks more trash from the ramp. He says that Woods can call himself the Technical Beast all he wants, but he’ll never be able to call himself the better man. We go to black.