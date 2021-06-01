– ROH TV opens with a replay of Rhett Titus and Tracy Williams retaining the World Heavyweight Tag Team champions. Backstage, they tell Quinn McKay that from now on the tag team titles will be defended under Pure match rules.

Match: LSG vs Joe Keys

Backstage, Keys says he’s here to prove that he’s not just another ROH Dojo guy. LSG says he and Joe Keys are the future of ROH, but that this match belongs to him.

Code of honor adhered to. The two men grapple but neither man can get the upperhand. They trade chops. Keys goes for a sunset flip but LSG immediately kicks out and dropkicks him in the face. Keys catches LSG in midair and hits a back breaker. We go to commercial.

Back from break, Keys is stretching LSG. LSG tries to reverse it but Keys turns it into a stalling German suplex. LSG dodges some offense and springboards off the middle rope with a foreman to the face. LSG applies a neckhold, but Keys rolls out of it. LSG responds with a spinning neckbreaker and retains control of the match. LSG nails the Rockabye Baby and goes for a Muta Lock. Keys struggles to the ropes. LSG grabs Keys’ arm and uses it to apply more pressure. Keys muscles out of it and gets to the ropes. The referee breaks the hold.

LSG tries to roll up Keys but Keys follows through the roll and turns it into a suplex. LSG and Keys reverse each other’s pin attempts, and LSG finally wins with a crucifix pin.

Winner: LSG

After the match, LSG tells Joe Keys that it was a hell of an effort and shakes his hand. We go to commercial.

– Backstage, Quinn McKay finds LSG and congratulates him on his victory over Joe Keys. She asks him what his plans are going forward. LSG says that everyone thinks he’s going for the TV title, but actually he’s going into the Pure division.

– We get a replay of Silas Young turning on Josh Woods with a chairshot to the head. We follow up with a replay of Silas Young pinning Woods with a leverage pin. Backstage, Quinn McKay confronts Young about his cheating victory. Young asks if McKay is a Josh Woods fanboy. Woods walks into frame and says Young could never beat him fairly. Young says he could and he could make Woods submit. Woods laughs while mocking Young for thinking he’d ever tap to him. Young tells him that he’ll see him next week for that match and to keep laughing.

– We get a promo from Violence Unlimited saying they’re here to bring the violence and cut a promo on The Foundation. The Foundation returns the favor.

ROH Main Event: The Foundation (Jonathan Gresham, Jay Lethal, Tracy Williams, Rhett Titus) vs Violence Unlimited (Brody King, Tony Deppen, Homicide, Chris Dickinson)

Kenny King of LFI is on commentary.

Violence Unlimited mockingly offer their hands. Code of honor is adhered to but King and Homicide won’t release Lethal and Greshams’ hands. Lethal tries to pull away but King grips harder. Tracy Williams shoves King which causes him to release his hold. All 8 men square off in the middle now but the referee makes 6 of them go to their corners. The legal men are Deppen and Williams.

Williams comes in fired up and chops Deppen into the corner. Deppen hits a knee the the face. Williams goes for a piledriver, but Homicide attacks him from behind. Williams still hits an over the top belly to belly suplex. Deppens lands in his own corner and tags in Homicide. Williams tags in Lethal.

Lethal says he’s been waiting for this. Homicide says he has been too, and tags in Chris Dickinson instead. We go to commercial.

Back from break, Dickinson and Lethal lock up. Dickinson nails a hook to Lethal’s face and mocks him. Lethal gets back up to his feet. Dickinson asks him to chop him, so he does. Dickinson is enjoying it. Lethal knocks Dickinson to the outside. Lethal goes for a suicide dive but stops before jumping as Dickinson runs away. While Lethal is distracted, Homicide hits Lethal from behind. Both groups get in each other’s faces. Lethal tags in Gresham. Gresham tells Dickinson to get out of the ring because he’s not a hall of famer. Dickinson tags in Homicide.

Gresham is too quick for Homicide as he spins all around Homicide and mocks him. Homicide gets to his feet and offers to shake Gresham’s hand out of respect. Gresham laughs it off, but Homicide nails a cheap shot regardless. Homicide begins beating on him. Homicide whips him, but Rhett Titus tags himself in. Gresham ducks an attack from Homicide. Titus hits a scoop slam on Homicide. Titus tags in Williams.

Williams also scoops and slams Homicide. He tags in Lethal.

Lethal confronts Homicide who is still on his knees and tells him he’s sorry for mocking him earlier. Lethal kicks him in the gut as we go to commercial.

Back from the break, King and Gresham are the legal men. King is manhandling Gresham. King begins clubbing a kneeling Gresham with forearms. King tags in Deppen. Deppen scoops slams Gresham. Deppen tags in Dickinson. Dickinson powerslams Gresham hard, the applies a half crab submission. Dickinson applies more pressure and tags in Homicide. Homicide attacks Gresham while he’s still in the half crab. Homicide drags him to the corner and goes for a tornado DDT but Gresham tosses him across the ring. The two men try to power each other around the ring, but Gresham suplexes him and tags in Titus. Homicide tags in King.

Titus nails King in the back. Dickinson charges in but Titus levels him, too. Dickinson tries to springboard off the top rope but Titus powerslams him. Deppen jumps off the turnbuckle for a flying DDT, but Titus turns it into a Northern Light suplex. Titus hits a big boot on King in the corner. Titus goes off the turnbuckle and nails a flying knee to the back of King’s head. He goes for a pin, but King kicks out a 2 and we go to commercial.

Back from commercial, Titus and Lethal try to double team King but King overpowers them both. He starts fighting them off. Williams enters the ring and big boots King in the face. The Foundation triple team King and go for a pin, but all of Violence Unlimited break up the pin. Homicide goes for a copkiller on Lethal, but Lethal flips out of it. Lethal superkicks King and goes for the Lethal Inject, but King catches him in the air and hits a Gonzo Bomb for the pinfall and victory.

Winners: Violence Unlimited

All four members of Violence Unlimited pose on top of Lethal to celebrate their victory. The Foundation try to recover their partner, but they won’t let them enter until they’ve mocked them. Eventually, they allow them to roll Lethal out of the ring and mock them the entire time.

– Next week on ROH TV:

Rey Horus vs Flamita

Josh Woods vs Silas Young in a Pure rules match