We’re welcomed to ROH TV by Quinn McKay. She runs down the current Survival of the Fittest tournament. She gives us a small preview of tonight’s card.

– First, we get a package for Bandido. He says he’s going to show Bateman why the Mexican people support him. Bateman cuts a much longer promo about beating Bandido. He says this match is a culvination of everything in his career, and he’s doing it for Vincent.

Match: Bateman vs. Bandido

The referee sends the other members of Righteous to the back. The code of honor isn’t adhered to, but Bandido does shake the referee’s hand.

Bandido makes fun of how long Bateman’s legs are. As a response, Bateman asks Bandido to lock up but has his hands way higher than Bandido can reach. Bandido kicks him instead and this match is underway. They trade offensive lockups but neither man can execute a move. Finally, Bandido clocks him in the face. Bateman stops, stunned, and starts grinning. He retaliates with a hook of his own. Bandido goes off the ropes and does a handspring but Bateman nonchalantly moves out of the way. Bandido flips to his feet and Bateman hits a chop to his chest that knocks him down.

Every time Bandido thinks he has the upperhand, Bateman out powers him and smacks him around. We go to commercial.

Back from Bateman slams Bandido down hard and goes for a pin. Bandido kicks out at two. Both men get to their feet. Bateman asks Bandido to punch him. He does, and Bateman punches back. They trade punches until Bateman nails him hard to the mat. Bandido gets fired up and uses his speed to finally take down Bateman. Bateman gets off and goes off the ropes but Bandido lifts him up and turns a Gorilla Press Slam into a Michinoku Driver. Bandido with a standing Shooting Star Press into a pin. Bateman kicks out at two.

Bandido tries to springboard off the top rope but Bateman clobbers him in the air. Bateman goes for a Tombstone piledriver, but Bandido turns it into a head scissors driver. Bandido goes off the ropes and hits the 21 Black for the pinfall.

Winner: Bandido

Bateman is still laying still in the ring. The lights go out and we get a promo with Vincent in the dessert. The camera pans up to reveal Vincent, and when the lights come back on, he’s standing on the barricade with the rest of Righteous. He enters the ring and tells Bateman he’s done such a good job, but he has had a moment of clarity. He says what’s important to him now is the Ring of Honor World Heavyweight championship. He tells Bateman that he failed him. Dutch is hovering over Bateman. Vincent tells him that this is a rebirth.

However, its Vita Von Star who attacks Bateman. She jumps on top of him and begins choking him and slapping him. Dutch eventually tosses Von Star off of him and hits Bateman with a Blackhole Slam. All standing members of Righteous surround Bateman as we go to commercial.

– We get a video package for Danhausen. He says he’s lost every match for months. He said that this means its time to be a little less nice and a lot more evil. Titus says he’s been through a lot of Survival of the Fittest tournaments, but this time he plans on winning. He says he finds Danhausen very nice, “very evil,” and he doesn’t plan on taking it easy on him. He says its “nothing personal, its just my profession.”

– We see a replay of EC3 and Flip Gordon vs The Briscoes. Flip hits the Briscoes with a chain and EC3 unknowingly cheats to win. As a result, the Briscoes argue about who is to blame for their loss. The Briscoe’s father tell them to settle it in a “Fight on the Farm” match. That will take place in two weeks.

World Television Title Match: Dragon Lee vs. “Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams vs Tony Deppen

Tracy Williams offers his hand to whoever shakes it. Dragon Lee just walks away, but Tony Deppen does shake it. The bell rings, Lee slaps both men and then rolls out of the ring so the other two have to fight. Throughout their fight, Dragon Lee keeps sneaking in to try and take advantage but is unsuccessful. Deppen tries to hold Lee still so Williams can chop him, but Williams misses and hits Deppen instead. Williams and Deppen chop each other in frustration. Lee once again tries to take advantage but they double him.

Lee tries to hit a suicide dive to both men outside the ring, but they both block it and turn it into a double suplex onto the floor. The partnership between Williams and Deppen doesn’t last long after Williams says he’s looks stupid. Deppen knocks Williams outside the ring. Both men battle outside the ring now, until Lee flies over the top rope and takes out both men successfully this time. Lee tosses Deppen into the ring and goes off the top turnbuckle with a stomp to his head. He goes for a pin but Williams slides into the ring and breaks it up.

Williams hits a death valley driver on Lee, but before he can get a pin Deppen attacks from behind. Deppen hits Williams with a knee to the back of the neck. They fight up the turnbuckle but Williams turns it into a DDT onto the top turnbuckle. We go to commercial.

Back from commercial and all three men are chopping each other in the middle of the ring. All three men take turns hitting a German Suplex on each other. Williams tries to german suplex Lee but he resists. Lee grabs ahold of Deppen, but Williams German Suplexes both men at the same time. Lee reverses both Williams and Deppen’s offensive. Lee hits a sitdown powerbomb on Deppen. Williams hits a spinning clothesline that flips Lee upside down. Williams tries to Piledrive but Deppen lowblows him while the referee isn’t looking.

Deppens rolls up Williams, Lee runs over but doesn’t break up the pin. Deppen looks confused as he scores the pinfall.

Winner: Tony Deppen

After the match, Kenny King says the strategy was that the person who doesn’t get pinned gets to be number one contender. He says goodbye to Williams but now Dragon Lee gets a one on one match against Tony for the TV title.