– Ian Riccaboni welcomes us to ROH TV, as he runs down the Women’s Championship bracket.

-They show highlights of ROH Women of Honor last week.

Match: Mandy Leon vs Quinn McKay

As soon as the bell rings, Quinn McKay is on fire and sends Mandy Leon outside the ring. She attempts to take advantage outside the ring, but Leon tries to stop her. McKay is barely phased and suplexes her on the floor and claims, “this is for last time.”

Back inside the ring, Leon once again stops McKay’s momentum. They battle on top of the turnbuckle, but nothing happens. They both eventually leave the turnbuckle and fight on the mat some more instead.

Leon goes for her finish, but Quin McKay rolls her up and wraps her legs for the victory.

Winner and Advancing: Quinn McKay

After the fight, Mandy Leon gets in Quinn’s face but eventually storms off to the back. Quinn McKay runs up to the commentator’s booth to celebrate with her fellow colleagues.

Match: Marti Belle vs Trish Adora

Code of honor is adhered to.

Neither woman can keep the upperhand. They trade offense and pin attempts. Marti Belle yells up to Chelsea Green on commentary and taunts into the camera, but Trish Adora takes advantage from behind.

Trish Adora uses some jiu-jitsu to toss Belle around the ring. She applies the Catal Mutilation to score the tapout victory.

Winner and Advancing: Trish Adora

After the match, the two women shake hands once again.

Main Event Match: Bandido and Rey Horus vs Chris Dickinson and Brody King

We see a clip of Bandido winning the ROH World Heavyweight title against RUSH at the last PPV.

Code of honor is adhered to. Bandido and Horus chop their opponents but they just laugh. They chop them again, but they keep laughing. King and Dickinson attack.

Dickinson easily manhandles Horus to begin the match. King gets tagged in and grabs at Horus’s head. Horus, Bandido, and the referee remind King to leave the mask alone, which he does.

Violence Unlimited keep Horus isolated from Bandido.

Horus makes the desperate tag to Bandido. Bandido is on fire and taking to his opponents. Bandido catches Dickinson and gorilla presses him outside of the ring onto Brody King. Bandido flies out of the ring and takes out both men. Horus flies out next and takes out all three men.

The former Mexisquad members double team Chris Dickinson inside the ring, but King breaks up a pinfall at the last second. King starts clearing house.

Dickinson starts getting the upperhand on Horus on the apron, but Bandido comes out of nowhere to flip over Dickinson, skins the cat, and recovers from the 21 Plex. Impressive and gets the victory.

Winners: Bandido and Rey Horus

After the match, LFI (led by RUSH) runs into the ring. RUSH immediately takes off Bandido’s match. LFI also attacks Violence Unlimited. Homicide of Violence Unlimited runs in to help his teammates.

All hell breaks loose while Bandido lays on the floor holding his face so no one can see it while RUSH stands over him.