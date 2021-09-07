Quinn McKay runs down today’s card which consists of the Women’s title tournament.

Match: Miranda Alize vs Trish Adora

Chelsea Green is once again on commentary for this women’s bout.

Trish Adora uses her size to power over Alize. She slams Alize all over the ring. Adora goes for the Cattle Mutilation but Alize stops her.

Alize takes control of the match using her speed to her advantage. She flips Adora with head scissors, but Adora doesn’t go down, so Alize kicks her in the gut and remains in control.

The fight makes its way to the turnbuckle. Alize plants Adora with a DDT off the second turnbuckle, but only manages a two count. We go to commercial.

Back from commercial, Adora lifts Alize up and slams her down into a rear-naked chokehold. She struggles to get to the ropes and nearly taps out, but gets to the rope at the last second. Adora attempts to pick her up, but Alize applies Miranda’s Rights (cross-face). Adora is able to power out.

Adora hits a massive Samoan drop, but she isn’t able to keep her down. She once again goes for the Cattle Mutilation and this time applies it successfully. Alize wiggles out of it, drives her into the corner and snapemares her into the center of the ring. Alize hits the drive-by, then once again applies Miranda’s Rights for the tap-out victory.

Winner and Advancing to the Finals: Miranda Alize

Afterward, they shake hands and hug in respect.

Match: Rok-C vs. Angelina Love

Angelina comes to the ring in pain. Rok-C attempts the Code of Honor but Love refuses. It is acknowledged that Love has never once engaged in the Code of Honor.

Rok-C focuses on moves that target Love’s shoulder injury. She attempts an armbar, but Love resists and grabs the ropes before it can be applied. Love snaps back, “I am INJURED,” to make Rok-C feel bad for targeting it. Love takes advantage of her opponent’s compassion and begins attacking her.

Love goes for the Botox Injection big boot, but Rok-C ducks it and comes back on fire. Rok-C applies a crossface, but Love reverses it. They spend a few moves reversing submissions and pin attempts, but Rok-C gets an armbar applied and Angelina Love quickly taps out.

Winner and Advancing to the Finals: Rok-C

After the match, Miranda Alize comes out to the stage to have a stare-down with Rok-C. They both threaten each other from a distance.

Backstage, LFI gives a promo saying that they’re going to destroy Shane Taylor Promotions. In another promo, Shane Taylor says that the LFI empire is going to crumble.

Match: Shane Taylor Promotions vs. LFI

Both teams meet at the bottom of the ramp and all hell breaks loose outside the ring. We cut to commercial while officials separate both teams.

Back from break, the order has been restored. Each team takes turn tagging in new partners after a series of offense. Dragon Lee hits a suicide outside of the ring, but once he went outside, Shane Taylor Promotions all started beating on him and tossed him back in the ring.

Bestia del Ring gets tagged in and spears O’Shay Edwards. The two brutes face in the middle of the ring and begin clubbing each other. Edwards hits a Stampede powerslam, but RUSH enters the ring and takes him out. Edwards tags in Shane Taylor.

Taylor and RUSH trade blows in the middle of the ring. Taylor wins the battle and knocks RUSH outside the ring.

Inside the ring, Taylor piledrives Dragon Lee and is going to get the win, but the referee is pulled outside the ring. They tell him that Edwards has been knocked out on the floor. While the referee is checking on his condition, Kenny King low-blows Shane Taylor and pins him.

Winners: LFI

LFI celebrates in the ring.