Quinn McKay welcomes us to ROH TV and runs down the card.

Pure Wrestling Gauntlet Match

Starting the match is Eric Martin and World Famous CB.

CB tricks Martin into using all three of his rope breaks immediately.

Following this, CB applies a back submission that makes Martin tap out.

Out next is CB’s trainer, Delirious. We cut to a Car Shield car commercial featuring Ric Flair.

CB applies a submission and makes Delirious use a rope break. Delirious applies an armbar that bends CB’s elbow so bad that he has to tap.

Out next is LSG and we go to another Car Shield commercial.

LSG gets his foot on the rope to escape a dragon sleeper.

LSG hits an F5 then applies an STF. Delirious reaches for the ropes but LSG grabs his arm and uses it at leverage to apply more pressure. Delirious has nowhere to go and taps out.

Out next is Joe Keyes and we’re off to another Car Shield tv spot.

LSG goes for his finisher but Keyes turns it into a tilt a whirl back breaker. LSG escapes a submission attempt and uses his second break of the gauntlet.

LSG reverses a super plex attempt with a float over and scores the pinfall.

Out next is Brian Johnson. He cuts a promo saying that he’s going to beat LSG and everyone online is going to be sad about it.

LSG goes wild on Johnson and gets a quick pin, but Johnson gets his foot on the rope to end it.

Johnson uses a closed fist and gets a warning. Johnson takes advantage by pinning LSG and using the ropes as leverage. It’s fair because LSG has used all his rope breaks and he gets the victory.

Winner: Brian Johnson

After the match, Johnson gets in LSG’s and he’s fired up. He demands LSG shake his hand because it’s in the rules. LSG does but he’s amused that Johnson had to cheat to win.

Pure Match: Rhett Titus vs Mike Bennett

Neither men can take full control of the match. We go to commercial after both men trade unsuccessful submissions.

Back from the break, Titus makes Bennett use his first rope break.

In the middle of the ring, Bennett dodges a leap frog and attempts to apply a submission, but Titus applies one instead. Bennett quickly grabs the ropes and uses his second break.

Titus applies another submission and encourages Bennett to use his foot to break the hold, but Bennett fights out instead.

Titus hits a major drop kick and goes for a pin. Bennett’s foot is under the rope so it’s broken up. Titus is upset about the pin but happy all three breaks have been used.

Titus hits a gut wrench slam then climbs up the turnbuckle. Bennett hits him before he can do anything. Bennett applies an ankle lock and pulls him off the turnbuckle. Titus gets to the ropes and uses his second break.

Bennett goes for the ankle lock again but Titus begins slapping him like crazy. Titus gets up but his knee gives out. Bennett takes advantage and goes for the ankle lock again. Titus reverse it into a pinfall attempt but can’t keep him down.

They struggle in an arm lock with only a few minutes left on the clock. They trade blows and the bell rings. Time is up.

This one will go to the judges.

Winner via judges call: Mike Bennett

Bennett won via more reversals despite Rhett Titus getting in more offense. They shake hands after the match and are friendly