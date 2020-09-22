– We open up with a rundown of the Pure wrestling tournament for the vacant Pure championship. We have a new intro.

Quinn McKay welcomes up to ROH TV. She recaps last week’s episode. We see Jay Lethal’s backstage promo from the “Week by Week” YouTube show where he says he doesn’t care who he has to face in the next round, because all he cares about is winning. Then, we see Jonathan Gresham’s backstage promo from “Week by Week.”

– Commercial

– Back from commercial, we get a video package of David Finlay, son of the legendary Dave Finlay. Finlay says he’s a fourth generation superstar. He recalls training in Japan without knowing any Japanese. He says that this is his return to ROH, because he wrestled alongside Juice Robinson against the Briscoes for the tag team titles, but he dislocated his shoulders. This is his comeback. He says that his opponent is Rocky Romero, and he’s know as the King of Sneaky Style, but he’s prepared. He has a leg submission that’ll help him control Rocky.

Next, we see a video package for Rocky Romero. He says that his training with different martial arts is what gives him an advantage. He recalls already facing Finlay, but that he was too green back then. He says he’ll have to be prepared this time. He says he’s faster and smarter. He says submitting him will be easy. He’ll apply his trademark armbar that he can apply for any situation.

Pure Title Tournament Match: David Finlay vs Rocky Romero

Rocky Romero gets a custom entrance that features a theme song performed by himself. David Finlay is out second.

Code of Honor is adhered to. They trade grapples but neither man gets the advantage. Romero locks in a submission that causes Finlay to use his first rope break. Finlay applies a chinlock, but Romero fights out. Finlay hits a shoulder charge, but Romero is back up quickly. He nails a head scissors. We go to commercial.

During commercial, Romero hit a flying knee off the apron to the face of Finlay on the floor. Back in the ring, Finlay has taken back control. Finlay with a high-angle take down, followed by a Camel Clutch. He’s got it tightly applied. He transitions into a cobra clutch. The submission is released. They trade moves. Romero hits a Tornado DDT out of nowhere. Both men recover slowly to their feet and trade strikes. Romero is targeting Finlay’s shoulder now. Romero goes off the turnbuckle and lands on Finlay’s shoulder with his knee.

Romero hits a double knee to the spine and rolls him up for a pin. Finlay easily kicks out at 2. Romero goes for a Sliced Bread, but Finlay escapes. Finlay clotheslines Romero. Finlay applies his new leg vine submission. Romero struggles aggressively for the ropes. After a long battle, he finally grabs the ropes and uses his first rope break.

To their feet, they trade strikes. Romero is finally able to hit a Sliced Bread after a closed fist punch. The referee issues a warning, even though Romero denies doing it. Finlay takes advantage and comes off the turnbuckle, but Romero grabs him in mid-air and applies the armbar. Finlay fights and eventually gets his second rope break.

Romero goes for his third Sliced Bread, but Finlay plants him with a backbreaker instantly. Finlay nails the Last Shot finisher and gets the three count.

Advancing in the Pure title tournament: David Finlay

– After the match, Rocky Romero refuses help to his feet from Finlay. Finlay respects his wish and backs up so he can get to his feet on his own. Finlay approaches him for a handshake, but Romero looks like he’s about to refuse. He eventually gives in and the two show each other respect. We go to commercial.

– Matt Sydal gets a video package. He says he has an advantage in every area over everyone in ROH. He brings up his foot injury, and says it does make him walk with a limp, but that the injury caused a hardened lump on his foot that he can use during his kicks. He says his match with Delirious is puzzling.

Delirious gets subtitles while he talks gibberish. He talks about his time training and running alongside Matt Sydal. He says he knows his strengths and weaknesses better than anyone.

Pure Title Tournament Match: Delirious vs Matt Sydal

Delirious is out first. He’s in fantastic shape. Matt Sydal is out next. Code of Honor is adhered to. Both men try to come quick, but neither can get control. They lock up. Delirious is able to take down Sydal. He applies a leg submission, but lets go. Sydal is able to apply a wristlock. Delirious flips out of it. Sydal kicks up as well. They get in each other’s faces.

Delirious takes him down with a hip toss. Delirious with another leg lock. Delirious is trying to keep Sydal grounded. They trade offensive, but Sydal is able to flip into an armbar. Sydal spins around and applies a wristlock. Delirious drags Sydal to the turnbuckle and jumps off to the outside, causing Sydal to release. The referee says Delirious has used his first rope break. Delirious slides back into the ring. He attacks Sydal and takes him down. We go to commercial.

Back from break, Delirious still has control. He stomps on a kneeling Sydal’s hand. Delirious starts chopping him into the corner. Sydal hits a jumping knee to Delirious’s face. He nails a standing Shooting Star Press for a pin, but Delirious kicks out at 2. His leg was bent backwards during the pin, and now he’s in pain. They trade rolling pin attempts. They get to their feet after neither man is successful, but Delirious hits a cobra clutch suplex, followed by a cobra clutch submission. Sydal is able to flip and turns it into a pin. Sydal flips one more time and applies a Cobra Clutch. Delirious taps to his own submission.

Advancing in the Pure title tournament: Matt Sydal

– After the match, they shake hands.