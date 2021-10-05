-We open up with Violence Unlimited cutting a serious promo. They give an open challenge to anyone who wants to face the four of them. Brody King says, “This is Violence Unlimited.” Out of nowhere, Danhausen walks into the shot and says, “Oh this is very violent,” then walks off. The four stablemates debate over whose friend Danhausen is.

Match: Taylor Rust and Alex Zayne vs. The Briscoes

Zayne and Rust get a picture in picture promo during their entrance. Zayne says that this match is just his next obstacle to get to Bandido for the World Heavyweight title. Rust brings the promo back to the Briscoes and says they’re just boys, and Rust and Zayne are vets.

The Briscoes remind everyone that they’re doing this to work their way up to the World Tag Team titles by starting from the bottom and going through the whole division.

Code of Honor is adhered to. The match begins with plenty of back and forth. Alex Zayne gets fired up off a headlock and plants Jay with a standing hurricanrana. This sends Jay into the turnbuckle. Jay goes off of the turnbuckle with another head scissors takedown. Zayne attempts to deck Jay, but Jay scouts and knocks him down. Jay knocks Rust off the apron then tosses Zayne to the outside. Mark Briscoe hits a running cannonball that takes him down. Mark then suplexes Zayne from the floor onto the apron. Mark tosses Zayne and Jay clotheslines him. Rust comes over to make the save but they do the same to him.

Back inside the ring, Zayne and Jay trade chops that Jay wins. Jay is fired up now and sends Zayne down with a series of quick offenses. Zayne tags in Rust and he comes in on fire. He attacks both of the Briscoes as we go to commercial.

Back from break, The Briscoes tackle Rust to the outside. Rust lands on his feet and pulls Jay under the ropes to the floor. Zayne sends Mark to the outside now. Zayne hits a springboard moonsault onto both Briscoes.

Back inside, Rust and Mark battle on the top turnbuckle. Mark pushes Rust off, so Rust jumps up and pumpkicks Mark. This dazes Mark on the top turnbuckle. Zayne flips over Rust’s back and hits a frankensteiner onto Mark from the top.

Jay comes in and clears house. He goes to hit the Jay Driller on Rust. Zayne attempts to stop it with a clothesline but Jay ducks, Mark catches him and hits a t-bone suplex. Rust manages to escape the Jay Driller, but Jay still clotheslines him down and does the Jay Driller anyway. Mark jumps off the turnbuckle with the Froggy Bow for the victory.

Winners: The Briscoes

-After the match and after much hesitation, all four men shake hands.

Backstage, PCO and Sledge are approached by Danhausen. He asks them if they want to be a part of his 4-man team to face Violence Unlimited. They seem confused and uninterested. Danhausen says he needs one more. He approaches a hooded person, who ends up being Demonic Flamita. He says, “oh yes, very evil. You’re my fourth man to face Violence Unlimited.” Flamita laughs and walks away. Danhausen takes that as a yes.

In-Ring Interview: New Women’s Champion Rok-C

Rok-C is asked what being the new Women’s champion means to her. She says that it means everything because everyone she cared about was there in attendance. She said being the champion is a big deal and she challenges anyone any time. She adds that the C in her name stands for champion. The Allure’s music hits.

Mandy Leon says she’s offended that Rok-C is acting like she’s the first Women’s champion when there were women who came before her. Angelina Love says the C in her name doesn’t stand for champion, but what it does stand for she can’t say on television. Miranda Alize’s music hits and she makes a b-line for the ring. Before she can say or do anything, newly signed ROH wrestler Trish Adora’s music hits and she marches out as well.

Willow’s music hits now. Then Allysin Kay’s. Finally, Maria Bennett is out next with a microphone. She said she has a show to run so they can’t have chaos right now. Maria said they will set up a series of matches and the winner will face Rok-C for the ROH title at their next PPV, Final Battle. Rok-C seems nervous but agrees. We cut to break with Rok-C standing in the middle of the ring with her title surrounded by potential opponents.

Back from the break, Miranda Alize attacks Rok-C from behind for some reason.

Match: Violence Unlimited vs Danhausen, PCO, Sledge and Demonic Flamita

Danhausen is introduced as being from “somewhere far away” and weighing “at least 300lbs.” Each men make their entrance. Violence Unlimited seem upset that PCO is the fourth man, despite it being announced mid-show and Flamita actually being the fourth man.

Danhausen and Homicide lock up, but Homicide bites his finger. Homicide goes for a clothesline, but Danhausen hits a Diamond Cutter instead. Danhausen locks in the crossfacehausen but Homicide gets to the ropes. We go to break.

Back from the break and it’s Flamita and Tony Deppen in the right now. The chain wrestler a series of missed offensive moves. Deppen tags in Chris Dickinson and they double team Flamita now. Flamita makes a desperate tag to Sledge gets in and takes it to Dickinson now.

Sledge knocks two members of Violence Unlimited off the apron and everyone seems confused as to why he did that. Dickinson tags in Brody King now. King stomps away at Sledge in the corner. Deppen is tagged back in. He takes it to Sledge in the corner with quick flying knees. Dickinson is tagged back in now.

Dickinson plants Sledge with a sloppy looking DDT. Homicide gets tagged in now. They trade blows. PCO is tagged in. Brody King is tagged in. They meet in the middle of the ring and we go to commercial.

Back from commercial, PCO and King start clubbing each other. King goes off the ropes but PCO hits a popup powerbomb. PCO tries to continue offense, but King knees him in the gut and hits a piledriver. PCO pops back up to his feet before King, and King is looking freaked out. PCO starts to malfunction. He walks out to the apron and asks King to tag him in. PCO has malfunctions and believes he’s back with Villain Enterprices. King tags in PCO. PCO enters the ring and starts clearing out his own team. King is going with it. PCO and King double team PCO’s team now. King plants Sledge with clothesline and encourages PCO to hit the PCO-sault. PCO kind of hits a moonsault but mostly misses. I imagine they kept it in because PCO isn’t supposed to be acting right anyway.

PCO accidentally tags in Danhausen. Danhausen attempts to German suplex Brody King but King doesn’t budge. Danhausen backs away and actually does hit a tornado DDT instead. Danhausen is on fire and takes out all of Violence Unlimited. Flamita gets tagged in now.

Flamita and Deppen chain wrestler which ends in a Canadia Destroyer. PCO enters the ring and powerbomb Deppen. Homicide enters the ring, but PCO clubbers him. PCO goes to the top for another PCO moonsault, but Homicide knocks him down which racks him. Sledge enters the ring and hits some sort of tilt-a-whirl slam. King comes from behind and hits Sledge with the Gonzobomb to score the victory.

Winners: Violence Unlimited

-After the match, Violence Unlimited celebrates alone in the ring. No code of honor afterward.