-ROH TV opens up directly to the matches this week. No Quinn McKay introduction.

Match: SOS vs Dak Draper and Dalton Castle

The Briscoes are on commentary. Dalton Castle does his new entrance featuring Dak Draper. Draper is decked out in pink this week and flexes during the clapping parts. Both teams get a picture-in-picture promo during their entrances. Castle cuts a bonus promo before the match via the camera microphone. He teases SOS with his flamboyant mannerisms that only he can do, but SOS doesn’t sell it. Keeping their game faces on, SOS accepts the Code of Honor.

Kaun and Castle are the legal men. Dalton takes down Kaun. Dalton takes it to him with some amateur wrestling moves that take Kaun down. Kaun gets heated and talks trash, but Castle nails a suplex while he’s distracted. Draper is tagged in.

Draper puts Kaun in a headlock, but Kaun is able to get his partner tagged in. Moses enters the ring and takes out Draper. Castle tries to even things out, but he’s tossed out for his troubles. SOS double team Draper now. Castle tries to interject a second time, and once again, they toss Castle out. Kaun has Draper in the corner, but Castle interferes a third time and is successful. This gives Draper the upper hand.

Draper picks up Kaun and tosses him around the ring. He gets a little cocky and goes to do it again, but Kaun slides out, leapfrogs over Draper, and tags in Moses. Moses gets in and runs over Draper. Castle gets in and tries to save his partner, but they toss him out again. SOS double teams Draper some mover and hits a Doomsday Device variation. Moses goes outside to attack Castle, but Castle hides behind the Baby Chickens. He lets out a roar that scares the Baby Chickens into retreating and exposing Castle. Moses tosses him over the barricade.

Inside the ring, they plant Draper with their DDT finisher for the pinfall.

Winners: S.O.S.

SOS is on a year-long undefeated streak. After the match, LFI enter the ring and take out SOS with the tag team belts. Dragon Lee and Kenny King take a selfie on top of a fallen Kaun to try to end the segment. They celebrate and walk away. Moses grabs a microphone and helps Kaun to his feet. He says that LFI tried, but SOS is back up to their feet. They challenge LFI for their tag team titles next week.

Match: Willow vs. Miranda Alize vs. Angelina Love

Chelsea Green is on commentary. Each wrestler gets a promo. Willow plays the babyface in this match while Love and Alize play the heel role. The beginning of the match has the two heels double-teaming Willow to eliminate her from the competition. Their double suplex attempt gets countered into Willow DDT’ing them both. Willow goes up to the top turnbuckle. Love pushes Alize towards Willow. Willow hits a flying dropkick. Love then throws Willow out of the ring.

Alize recovers in the ring and confronts Love for shoving her. They start battling now. Alize holds control over Love to begin, but after a failed pin attempt, Love hits a jawbreaker and tosses her to the floor. Alize gets to her feet right in front of Willow. Love jumps off the apron onto both women and takes them down.

They all three try to re-enter the ring. Alize is the last to get on the apron, but Love hits the Botox Injection Big Boot that sends her back to the floor. Willow rolls Love up from behind to score the pinfall.

Winner: Willow

Willow celebrates her way up the ramp to end the segment.

Match: OGK vs Bandido and Rey Horus

Code of Honor is adhered to. Horus and Mike Bennett open the match. Horus and Bennett chain wrestle. It ends with a handshake. Both men tag in their partners, so it’s Bandido vs. Matt Taven now. Bandido hits a standing hurricanrana. Taven responds with a dropkick to the midsection of Bandido. Taven tags in Bennett. Bennett goes for a backpack stunner, but Bandido fights out.

Bandido takes it to both men now. Bandido bounces off the ropes, but Taven hits a superkick. Bennett spears him now. Taven tags back in. Bandido and Taven trade blows, but Taven ducks and hits the Purple (Blue) Thunder Bomb. He only gets a 2-count. Taven scolds the referee, “I like you. I don’t want that to change. I like you, but…”

Rey Horus responds to Bennett with a standing Spanish Fly. Bennett roles out of the ring. Horus hits a corner body splash on Taven then jumps over the top rope onto Bennett. Bandido and Horus double team Matt Taven.

Bennett and Horus meet in the ring. Horus takes down Bennett and goes for a 450 Splash, but Bennett moves out of the way. Horus staggers forward. Bennett picks him up for the Backpack Stunner/Flying Knee finisher.

Winners: The OGK

After the match, The OGK applaud Rey Horus and Bandido for their efforts. Taven shouts that he respects Bandido. All four men shake hands and hug it out now. They converse about the match and show approval as we fade to black.

