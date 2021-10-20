-Quinn McKay runs down tonight’s card quickly and we go straight to the action.

ROH World Tag Team Championship: SOS (ROH 6-man Tag Team Champions) vs. Dragon Lee and Kenny King (ROH Tag Team Champions)

LFI get a backstage promo before the match. The bell rings and SOS takes it to LFI immediately. LFI retreat outside the ring. They enter the ring and manage to knock SOS over the ropes. LFI pretend to go for a suicide dive, but they stop and pose instead. Dragon Lee distracts the referee long enough for Kenny King to attack Kaun on the outside. Lee joins him outside the ring for some double team, then the action returns to the ring.

Moses gets the hot tag and lands a massive powerbomb on Dragon Lee that began with a deadlift. King comes in to make the save. Kaun tries to make the save, but King sends him over the top rope. King and Moses battle up the turnbuckle, but Lee knocks Moses off. Moses does a double stop to Moses from the turnbuckle. Moses recovers to his feet, but King comes from behind with a Blue Thunderbomb.

Kaun comes in and clears house now. SOS double teams LFI now. SOS hits their finisher on Kenny King, but La Beastia runs in from the back to distract the referee. While the referee is distracted, King hits the Lethal Injection, followed by Lee hitting the Incinerator to steal the victory.

Winners: LFI (Kenny King and Dragon Lee)

After the match, Shane Taylor climbs the apron but Beastia starts striking him. Taylor and Beastia trade some blows that look borderline real, as if Taylor was seriously angry. The referee eventually separated them, but it was long after they traded a couple of blows that neither man sold at all. All three members of LFI retreat to the back to celebrate while Taylor checks on SOS in the ring. We go to a commercial.

Back from the break, we get a rundown of next week’s show which is being headlined by The Foundation vs Violence Unlimited. The match has a tagline: “Violence vs. Pure.”

Match: World Famouse CB, Joe Keys, Taylor Rust, and Eli Isom vs. The Foundation

Code of honor happily adhered to. The match begins as a showcase with each member of the team hitting a few moves then tagging in the next. The match is played out fairly with double-teaming kept to a minimum within the allowed time limit. Rhett Titus gets busted open from a headbutt by CB. A disclaimer flashes on the screen reminding people not to do this at home, which ROH TV routinely does when someone gets too violent. Both teams agree that Titus should tag out and recover, so Isom allows him to tag in Lethal without any resistance. Lethal shakes Isom’s hand and they go at it.

They really play up Joe Keys being a former student of Jonathan Gresham when the two are the legal men. Gresham keeps control the entire time. They meet a second time in the match which sees Gresham flip off Keys only to get laid out with a clothesline. Keys tries to pick Gresham up, but Gresham locks him into a drop-toe-hold submission. The other members of Keys’ team try to make the save, but Foundation fights them off. Keys taps.

Winners: The Foundation

All eight men meet in the middle and shake hands.

ROH TV ends with a vignette of Vincent’s stable, Righteous. Vincent announces his intent to take over the Pure division because there’s no one purer than him.