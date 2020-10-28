– We’re introduced once again to the Pure Title Tournament.

Quinn McKay welcomes us to ROH TV. She runs down the tournament from two weeks ago, which leads us to this week’s event. Tracy Williams thanks Fred Yehi for their match and puts him over as a real contender. He turns his attention to Jay Lethal. He says that Lethal didn’t even mention his name last week in his backstage promo, and he’s offended by that. He says he’s been behind Lethal every step of his career and this week he’s passing him. After tonight, Lethal won’t forget his name.

We see Josh Woods defeat PJ Black. Backstage, Silas Young puts Josh Woods over and says he’s not worried about his match against Jonathan Gresham. We get a little comedy between Young and Woods.

Match: Josh Woods vs. Jonathan Gresham

Out first is Josh Woods with Silas Young. Jonathan Gresham is out next with a giant flag that says, “The Foundation.” Code of honor is adhered to.

Gresham attempts to take down Woods, but he doesn’t budge. Woods nonchalantly pushes Gresham out of the ring. Gresham looks disappointed in himself. Gresham re-enters the ring and they square up again. Gresham attempts to take him down, and once again, Woods just pushes him away. Woods goes for a side toss, but Gresham grabs the ropes and forces him to stop. Gresham has used his first rope break.

Gresham goes to take him down a third time. This time, Woods deadlifts Gresham up and tosses him with a belly to belly. We go to commercial.

During the commercial, Woods hurt his shoulder. He still has control, but is in visible pain after each move. Gresham is able to take advantage and knocks Woods down. Gresham goes to the top turnbuckle, but Woods meets him at the top. They battle up top, but Woods hits a Super belly-to-belly. He goes for a pin, but Gresham gets his foot on the ropes at the last second. Gresham has used his second rope break.

They lock up. Gresham gets Woods into an abdominal stretch. It looks like Woods is about to tap, but he gets fired up and slams Gresham. He tries to grab Woods, but Woods doesn’t budge. Gresham attacks his knee and he goes down in pain. Gresham runs at Woods. He tries to leap frog, but its too much on his knee and he goes down. Gresham takes advantage with a small package, but Woods reverses. They roll around the ring in a small package with both men trying to keep control. Woods gets it, but Gresham kicks out at 2. Both men get to their feet and Gresham ducks an attack from Woods. Gresham leap frogs successfully this time and rolls him up with a sunset flip.

Winner and Advancing: Jonathan Gresham

– Matt Taven gets an entrance, but before he can walk down the ramp, Vincent knocks him down. Vincent knocks Taven around on the floor. Vincent nails an Acid Drop Bulldog into the floor. Vincent tells Taven he never should have came back. Vincent lays him onto a table. He starts to set up a ladder, then security comes down. Security does nothing but watch as Vincent finishes setting up the ladder. Security tries to talk him out of jumping off the ladder, but Vincent isn’t listening. Vincent says he’s a God, and a God is stronger than a king. He jumps off with a swantonbomb and sends Taven through the table.

– We get a video package of when Shane Taylor threatened EC3. Backstage, EC3 tells Shane Taylor to grow up for getting so mad that he didn’t mention his name. He says that he didn’t mention Shane Taylor’s name because he didn’t earn it. In response, Taylor says he’s a grown man and no one tells him what he needs to earn.

Match: Jay Lethal vs. Tracy Williams

Code of honor is adhered to.

They lock up. Williams gets the immediate advantage. They both get to their feet and face off again. Once again, Williams takes control. They trade submission attempts now. Williams locks in an ankle lock, but Lethal gets to the rope and the hold is broken. Lethal has used his first rope break.

They bounce off the ropes. Lethal tries to leap frog, but Williams rolls him up from behind. Lethal gets to the rope to break the pin. Lethal has used two of his three breaks now. They trade submissions again. Lethal locks in the figure four, but Williams reaches the ropes. Williams uses his first break.

They trade chest chops now, but Williams forces Lethal into the turnbuckle. Williams rushes at him, but Lethal sends him over the top rope. Williams lands on the apron, but Lethal dropkicks him to the outside. Lethal rolls outside to attack him, but Williams sees it coming and nails a flying dropkick that sends Lethal to the floor. They both struggle to get to their feet now. Williams is on the floor with a shoulder pain. Sinclair checks on him while Lethal climbs inside the ring. After some rest, Williams climbs into the ring still holding his shoulder. He’s in clear pain. Lethal keeps to his own corner. Williams asks, “What the hell are you waiting for?” Lethal looks confused and concerned, but he attacks. Lethal dropkicks his bad shoulder, then stomps away at it.

After beating on the shoulder some more, Lethal lets Williams up. Williams climbs to the top turnbuckle and taunts Lethal to come to him. They battle at the top and Williams nails his top turnbuckle DDT. Williams hits a piledriver. He nearly gets 3, but the referee notices Lethal’s foot on the bottom rope at the last possible moment. Williams struggles to his feet. Lethal comes out of nowhere with the Lethal Injection. Lethal goes for a pin, but Williams gets his foot on the ropes. Both men have no exhausted all their rope breaks. The ropes no longer break up submissions or pins.

Both men get to their feet. They exchange punches. Lethal hits an enziguri to Williams’ bad shoulder. Lethal tugs hard on Williams’ shoulder now. Lethal goes up top and nails the Hail To The King elbow drop. He taunts him now. He calls for the Lethal Injection. He springs off the ropes, but Williams catches him in the middle of the air with a sleeper hold. Williams locks it in tight and Lethal has nowhere to go. Lethal tries to reverse it into a pin, but Williams reverses that into a crossface. Lethal taps quick.

Winner and Advancing: “Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams

– After the match, they shake hands.